Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Trump Canceling Weaponization Fund, Critics Claim

Axios also reported that the Trump administration will "drop" the initiative...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / IMAGE: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Trump administration was accused Monday of backing away from its highly touted $1.776 billion fund for victims of government weaponization after a federal judge blocked the DOJ from moving forward with the program.

The accusations stemmed from a DOJ statement posted on X in which the department said it would “abide by the Court’s ruling.” The restrained response contrasted with the administration’s previous forceful reactions to decisions issued by left-wing judges.

Some social media users and legacy media outlets interpreted that statement as a suggestion that the DOJ was abandoning the anti-weaponization fund completely, though the department did not explicitly say so. Axios also reported that the Trump administration will “drop” the initiative.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the fund on May 18, the same day Trump voluntarily withdrew his $10 billion civil lawsuit against the IRS. Trump had sued the agency before taking office in 2025, directly accusing the IRS of failing to prevent the leak of his confidential tax returns to the legacy media.

However, before the settlement could move forward, U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams, an Obama appointee, revived the case on May 29 after a group of little-known former federal judges filed a petition urging her to scrutinize the settlement.

“The Court was deceived,” the former judges argued in an amici curiae filing. Without citing definitive evidence, they claimed the settlement was negotiated outside the court process and suggested the judge may not have been properly informed.

Williams’s extraordinary decision to reopen the matter came even after the underlying civil lawsuit had already been voluntarily dismissed.

In her order, Williams cited the former judges’ filing and directed attorneys for both Trump and the IRS to respond by June 12.

Separately, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, a Clinton appointee, temporarily blocked the DOJ from moving forward with the fund in a lawsuit brought by a former prosecutor who claimed he was fired because of his role in the aggressive prosecution of Jan. 6 defendants.

Brinkema’s order specifically prohibited the DOJ “from taking any further action pursuant to the creation or operation of the Anti-Weaponization Fund, which includes the transferring of money to the Fund; the consideration of any claims submitted to the Fund; and the disbursing of any funds from the Fund.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Colorado’s Left-Leaning AG Targets Newly Freed Tina Peters
Next article
Key Hearing for Alleged Charlie Kirk Assassin to be Public

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com