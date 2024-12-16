Trump Plugs Former Employer, Roasts Ex-Rival in AI-Generated S**tpost about Drones

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump weighed in Saturday on the growing concern about drones flying over parts of the mid-Atlantic, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

While Trump had earlier issued a statement calling for the drones to be shot down if unidentifiable, he introduced a little levity into the discussion by speculating on what their true purpose might be, using an AI-generated meme that offered a nod to his ex-employer and a jab at one of his most obnoxious intra-party critics.

The Saturday-afternoon post on social media suggested, without comment, that the legion of drones may be transporting bags of Big Macs from McDonald’s to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Shortly after winning reelection, Trump formally resigned from his position as a McDonald’s fry cook and window cashier, according to a letter posted online by his son Donald Trump Jr.

“I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition during my remaining time here,” said the letter. “Please let me know how I can assist in finding and training my replacement, or in any other capacity to help maintain the high standards of service at our location.

🇺🇸 PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP JOKINGLY QUITS MCDONALD'S GIG Fresh off winning the presidency, Trump resigns from his one-day McDonald's job in Pennsylvania with a cheeky letter marked "45-47." The soon-to-be two-time president apparently learned "a lot about flipping burgers"… pic.twitter.com/EM5bmletBw — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 7, 2024

The resignation takes effect on Jan. 20 of next year, which is Inauguration Day.

Christie—whose failed GOP primary campaign barely made a ripple in the Trump juggernaut—may have received a loud and clear message from the recent post that he is now persona non grata in the Trump transition, which he oversaw in 2016 and was subsequently accused of stacking Trump’s administration with a litany of disloyal RINOs.

Among those close to Christie was FBI Director Christopher Wray, who had previously represented the New Jersey governor in his “Bridgegate” scandal, involving politically motivated lane closures on the George Washington Bridge to New York City in 2013.

Wray last week announced his plan to resign after having been the ringleader in multiple lawfare campaigns against Trump, including a controversial FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago where he authorized agents to use deadly force if necessary.

An inspector-general’s report also recently revealed that Wray had long been covering up the fact that there were more than two dozen confidential human sources working with the FBI who infiltrated pro-Trump groups and, in many cases, entered the U.S. Capitol alongside other demonstrators on Jan. 6, 2021.

Christie meanwhile, putting his own ambitions above the interests of his professed party, went on the attack against Trump in 2020 and 2024, becoming one of the go-to “Republican” critics for left-leaning media outlets.

He injected himself into the drone discussion on Sunday while speaking with another recently vanquished Trump angagonist, ABC News host George Stephanopoulos—a day after the network was fined $15 million over a defamatory claim Stephanopoulos made that Trump had committed “rape” against serial accuser E. Jean Carroll.

Christie slammed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the Federal Aviation Administration and other in the Biden administration for their lack of response and communication on the matter, according to Newsweek.

And he warned that it would likely lead to citizens taking matters into their own hands.

“[W]hat we’re going to find George, is you’re going to have individuals acting as drone vigilantes, and they’re going to start taking them down,” Christie said.

“That’s not what we want because they’re now an important part of commerce, and law-enforcement uses them frequently for surveillance and other things,” he continued. “We need to be able to operate in a safe way and we’re not doing that.”

“I’ve lived in New Jersey my whole life. This is the first time that I’ve noticed drones over my house.” Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie warns that conspiracy theories will grow if the federal government does not address reported aerial sightings. https://t.co/MkRObTfDiQ pic.twitter.com/e206NSI4Se — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 15, 2024

Meanwhile, many social-media influencers celebrated Trump’s takedown of Christie, welcoming the return of “mean tweets” that, while sometimes equally vicious during the Biden era, lacked the same sardonic wit as the Trump ones.

Mean tweets are back! 🤣🤣 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) December 14, 2024

Earlier in December, Trump got Canadian relations off to a bumpy start when he roiled dictatorial Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by jokingly threatening to annex the northern nation.

That fueled a histrionic rant from the Castro-like Canadian leader, whose country goes to the polls next October in what some suspect could be a northern version of the MAGA revolution that transpired in the U.S. this November.

Trudeau has gone on the offensive against Trump’s threat of tarriffs, saying Canada would respond by cutting electricity exports across the border and ending its import of alcoholic spirits.

He also scolded Americans for allowing Trump, once again, to beat a woman candidate, while declaring himself to be a “feminist.”

Trudeau scolds Americans for electing Donald Trump rather than "its first woman president. "I want you to know that I am and always will be a proud feminist," the PM adds. pic.twitter.com/Ehhb6j3C0C — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 11, 2024

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.