Quantcast
Monday, December 16, 2024

Trump Plugs Former Employer, Roasts Ex-Rival in AI-Generated S**tpost about Drones

'You're going to have individuals acting as drone vigilantes, and they're going to start taking them down. That's not what we want because they're now an important part of commerce...'

Posted by Ben Sellers
Chris Christie drone snack attack
Chris Christie has a snack delivered to him via drone in an AI-generated image. / SOURCE: @realdonaldtrump via X

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump weighed in Saturday on the growing concern about drones flying over parts of the mid-Atlantic, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania

While Trump had earlier issued a statement calling for the drones to be shot down if unidentifiable, he introduced a little levity into the discussion by speculating on what their true purpose might be, using an AI-generated meme that offered a nod to his ex-employer and a jab at one of his most obnoxious intra-party critics.

The Saturday-afternoon post on social media suggested, without comment, that the legion of drones may be transporting bags of Big Macs from McDonald’s to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Shortly after winning reelection, Trump formally resigned from his position as a McDonald’s fry cook and window cashier, according to a letter posted online by his son Donald Trump Jr.

“I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition during my remaining time here,” said the letter. “Please let me know how I can assist in finding and training my replacement, or in any other capacity to help maintain the high standards of service at our location.

The resignation takes effect on Jan. 20 of next year, which is Inauguration Day.

Christie—whose failed GOP primary campaign barely made a ripple in the Trump juggernaut—may have received a loud and clear message from the recent post that he is now persona non grata in the Trump transition, which he oversaw in 2016 and was subsequently accused of stacking Trump’s administration with a litany of disloyal RINOs.

Among those close to Christie was FBI Director Christopher Wray, who had previously represented the New Jersey governor in his “Bridgegate” scandal, involving politically motivated lane closures on the George Washington Bridge to New York City in 2013.

Wray last week announced his plan to resign after having been the ringleader in multiple lawfare campaigns against Trump, including a controversial FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago where he authorized agents to use deadly force if necessary.

An inspector-general’s report also recently revealed that Wray had long been covering up the fact that there were more than two dozen confidential human sources working with the FBI who infiltrated pro-Trump groups and, in many cases, entered the U.S. Capitol alongside other demonstrators on Jan. 6, 2021.

Christie meanwhile, putting his own ambitions above the interests of his professed party, went on the attack against Trump in 2020 and 2024, becoming one of the go-to “Republican” critics for left-leaning media outlets.

He injected himself into the drone discussion on Sunday while speaking with another recently vanquished Trump angagonist, ABC News host George Stephanopoulos—a day after the network was fined $15 million over a defamatory claim Stephanopoulos made that Trump had committed “rape” against serial accuser E. Jean Carroll.

Christie slammed Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the Federal Aviation Administration and other in the Biden administration for their lack of response and communication on the matter, according to Newsweek.

And he warned that it would likely lead to citizens taking matters into their own hands.

“[W]hat we’re going to find George, is you’re going to have individuals acting as drone vigilantes, and they’re going to start taking them down,” Christie said.

“That’s not what we want because they’re now an important part of commerce, and law-enforcement uses them frequently for surveillance and other things,” he continued. “We need to be able to operate in a safe way and we’re not doing that.”

Meanwhile, many social-media influencers celebrated Trump’s takedown of Christie, welcoming the return of “mean tweets” that, while sometimes equally vicious during the Biden era, lacked the same sardonic wit as the Trump ones.

Earlier in December, Trump got Canadian relations off to a bumpy start when he roiled dictatorial Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by jokingly threatening to annex the northern nation.

That fueled a histrionic rant from the Castro-like Canadian leader, whose country goes to the polls next October in what some suspect could be a northern version of the MAGA revolution that transpired in the U.S. this November.

Trudeau has gone on the offensive against Trump’s threat of tarriffs, saying Canada would respond by cutting electricity exports across the border and ending its import of alcoholic spirits.

He also scolded Americans for allowing Trump, once again, to beat a woman candidate, while declaring himself to be a “feminist.”

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Nazi Street Fighter out of Jail after 6-Year Legal Saga
Next article
Is Selling Gold Right Now a Mistake?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com