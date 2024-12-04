Quantcast
Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Trump Trolls Trudeau: Suggests Annexing Canada as 51st State

'Oh Canada! ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President-elect Donald Trump via Truth Social

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAPresident-elect Donald Trump has once again showcased his masterful ability at trolling his foes, this time taking a jab at embattled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. 

On Tuesday, Trump shared via Truth Social an AI-generated photo of himself standing atop a Canadian mountain next to the Maple Leaf flag, with the caption, “Oh Canada!” 

Many users on X speculated that the image suggested annexing Canada to the United States. Trump shared the photo just days after Trudeau visited Mar-a-Lago to make amends. 

Trump made the annexation joke during his meeting with Trudeau, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy reported.

Doocy reported, “We are told that when Trudeau told President-elect Trump that new tariffs would kill the Canadian economy, Trump joked to him that if Canada can’t survive without ripping off the U.S. to the tune of $100 billion a year then maybe Canada should become the 51st state and Trudeau could become its governor.”

As reported by Politico, Trudeau likely saw the Mar-a-Lago visit as a potential opportunity to save face amid low approval ratings and internal threats against this tenure as prime minister. 

The rushed Mar-a-Lago visit came after Trump announced looming tariffs on Canadian products ahead of his second administration.

“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders,” Trump wrote on social media. 

 “This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!” he added. 

Trump also announced plans to impose tariffs on China and other BRICS countries. “I have had many talks with China about the massive amounts of drugs, in particular Fentanyl, being sent into the United States — But to no avail,” Trump remarked. 

Trump vowed to impose an additional 10 percent tariff on Chinese products”above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America.” 

Trump is known for using humor to take jabs at his adversaries. Last week, he included “Radical Left Lunatics” in his Thanksgiving message. 

Similarly, Trump offered to pay outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris’s $20 million debt while boasting of his campaign’s surplus. 

