Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Trump Slams ‘Biden Crime Family’ After Hunter’s Verdict; Media Scrambles to Defend

'Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden / IMAGE: ABC News via Youtube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The verdict is in: President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is guilty of lying about his drug use on a federal gun purchase form. 

In response, former President Donald Trump’s campaign and leftist media outlets have voiced their thoughts on the guilty verdict, which came after years of the DOJ slow-walking the criminal investigation, a failed sweetheart deal and a broader web of alleged illegal activities currently facing Hunter Biden. 

On the Trump side, campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt called the trial a “distraction” from the real crimes allegedly committed by the “Biden Crime Family,” including the receipt of payments from foreign countries. 

“Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit,” Leavitt wrote in a statement. 

On Tuesday, Hunter Biden was found guilty on three felony counts in what prosecutors described as a reckless criminal act about a gun purchase. 

Joe Biden—who has been shielded by his own DOJ from potential prosecution—defended Hunter Biden in a press statement.So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery,” he wrote. 

The leftist media—which has been implicated in shielding the Biden family from scandals—unsurprisingly rushed to defend Hunter Biden with overwhelmingly positive coverage. 

On MSNBC, there was discussion about Joe Biden potentially pardoning his son. 

“Joe Biden had the power to stop this if he chose to,” lamented anchor Chuck Todd on Tuesday. “If he chose to pervert the rule of law, he could’ve done that but he chose not to do that.” 

As compiled by conservative media watchdog Media Research Center, below are some examples of the legacy media’s coverage of the verdict: 

 

 

 

 

 

