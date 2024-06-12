Maddow Worries Trump Will Throw Her in ‘One of His Camps’ if He Wins White House

(Headline USA) MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow claimed this week that she is worried former President Donald Trump will throw her in “one of his camps” if he wins the White House in November.

“I’m worried about the country broadly if we put someone in power who is openly avowing that he plans to build camps to hold millions of people, and to ‘root out’ what he’s described in subhuman terms as his ‘enemy from within.’ … He’s not joking when he says this stuff, and we’ve seen what happens when people take power proclaiming that kind of agenda,” she whined.

Maddow then suggested that Trump might throw his political rivals in “massive camps” along with illegal immigrants.

“What convinces you that these massive camps he’s planning are only for migrants?” Maddow continued. “I’m worried about me — but only as much as I’m worried about all of us.”

After efforts to detain illegals in facilities built by the Obama administration drew performative backlash, Trump ultimately was able to negotiate a deal with Mexico to continue hosting asylum seekers as they awaited their hearings, eliminating the need for such camps except for those who illegally crossed the border and were awaiting deportation.

Maddow—a vocal proponent of the debunked Russia-collusion hoax and other false stories about Trump—continued her rant by predicting that Trump would not simply go after “well-known liberals” but everyone who had unkind thoughts about him.

“When Trump invokes the Insurrection Act to deploy the U.S. military against civilians on his first day in office, do you think he then rescinds the order on day two?” she asked. “If every election is a new opportunity for him to go to prison, do you think he allows us to have new elections?”

The question raised a valid point that Trump himself has made in his argument to the U.S. Supreme Court while contending that presidents should be afforded some degree of immunity in order to do their job without fear of partisan reprisal.

Maddow is the latest leftist to publicly speculate about a hyperbolic “revenge” crusade if Trump wins in November. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also claimed that she wouldn’t be surprised if Trump tried to imprison her.

“It sounds nuts, but like, I wouldn’t be surprised if this guy threw me in jail,” she said last week.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald, himself a red-pilled liberal, joked that Trump’s master plan was likely to force Maddow to “share a cell” with Ocasio-Cortez in “domestic concentration camps” that he “forgot to build during the four years of his recent presidency.”

He added: “Those two brave dissidents are major threats to institutional power and imprisoning them is Trump’s top priority.”

Many have noted the Left’s lack of self-awareness in panic-mongering over Trump’s reprisal at the very same time that they are continuing to wage lawfare attacks against him and attempt to jail him for purely partisan reasons.

Trump’s 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, even suggested recently that if Democrats were to win the election, Trump supporters might need a “formal deprogramming.”