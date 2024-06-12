‘The View’ Host Claims Cafeteria-Catholic Biden is ‘Most Religious President’

(Headline USA) The View host Ana Navarro claimed this week that President Joe Biden is “the most religious president” she can remember.

Navarro was responding to former President Donald Trump’s warning to Christian voters last week that Biden and the Democratic Party were “against your religion.”

She insisted that just because Biden doesn’t adhere to Christian doctrine on several issues, such as abortion, that he is still a “church-going practicing Catholic.”

Navarro added, “It’s crazy for [Trump] to say Democrats are against religion at a time when we are led by Joe Biden, who, in my lifetime, is the most religious president I can recall.”

She went on to blast evangelical voters who continue to support the former president.

“I think a lot of evangelicals crossed that bridge already and they did so in 2016 after they voted for Donald Trump after they heard him boast about sexual assault on video and on tape,” she said.

Trump’s appeal to Christian voters came during an address at the Life & Liberty Forum on Monday.

“You just can’t vote Democrat. They’re against religion. They’re against your religion in particular,” Trump said to the Christian group, according to Politico.

This isn’t the first time Trump has blasted the Democratic Party for being anti-Christian.

“How any Christian can vote for a Democrat, Christian or person of faith, how you can vote for a Democrat is crazy. It’s crazy,” Trump told attendees at the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) International Christian Media Convention in February.

Biden has been called out by several leaders of the Catholic Church for advocating policies that directly contradict Catholic teaching.

Citing Biden’s support of abortion in particular, Washington D.C.’s Archbishop Cardinal Wilton Gregory called Biden a “cafeteria Catholic” and said he is out of step with the church.

Bishop Robert Gruss of the Diocese of Saginaw agreed, saying he pities Biden.

“I don’t have any anger towards the president. I feel sorry for him. I’m not angry at him, he’s just stupid,” Gruss said.

Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker was one of the most notable recent examples to call him out during a commencement address where he slammed Catholic leaders who failed to actually adhere to doctrine.

“Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally,” Butker said referencing a controversial gesture Biden made at a Florida event.

BREAKING: Harrison Butker Slams Joe Biden for Supporting the “Murder of Innocent Babies” in Abortions https://t.co/hNvLqiSaY4 pic.twitter.com/bqDW6TYBk8 — Stop Abortion Now (@LifeNewsToo) May 13, 2024

Notably, after Butker came under attack by many on the Left, one of those who came to his defense was View co-hose Whoopi Goldberg.