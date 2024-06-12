Quantcast
Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Joe Biden Says He is ‘So Proud’ of Convicted Felon Hunter

'If he does get a real prison sentence, despite your endearing faith in Joe Biden’s word, Joe Biden will pardon his son to spare him a prison sentence after the election one way or the other...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Hunter, Jill and Joe Biden
Hunter, Jill and Joe Biden / PHOTO: Chairman Joint Chiefs (CC)

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden responded to news of  Hunter Biden’s felony conviction on Tuesday by saying he was “so proud” of his son and that he will “respect” the jury’s conviction.

Hunter Biden was found guilty on all three felony gun charges reluctantly brought by special counsel David Weiss over Hunter’s illegal purchase of a firearm in 2018. Hunter’s legal team must now decide whether to appeal the outcome.

In a statement released shortly after the verdict was handed down, Biden attempted to appeal to other families whose loved ones have struggled with addiction.

“Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery,” the president said.

He added, “I am the president, but I am also a Dad. I love our son … I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.”

Notably, the president did not raise the idea of a presidential pardon, though he has denied that he would use his executive authority to pardon Hunter Biden.

However, even CNN has questioned the sincerity of Biden’s pledge.

“Let’s wait and see what happens if he loses,” CNN’s Chris Wallace said last week.

Commentator Jonah Goldberg agreed, predicting that if Hunter’s conviction resulted in prison time, Joe Biden would be more likely to issue a pardon, regardless of his previous promise not to. 

“If he does get a real prison sentence, despite your endearing faith in Joe Biden’s word, Joe Biden will pardon his son to spare him a prison sentence after the election one way or the other,” Goldberg said.

Biden also has the authority to commute the sentence without technically pardoning his son.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NYTimes Finally Fact Checks Biden, but Dismisses His Lies as ‘Tall Tales’
Next article
‘The View’ Host Claims Cafeteria-Catholic Biden is ‘Most Religious President’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com