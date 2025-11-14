Trump Shooter Thomas Crooks Linked to Neo-Nazi Terrorist Group

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Conservative journalist Tucker Carlson released a bombshell report Friday about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who allegedly tried assassinating Donand Trump on July 13, 2024—revealing new information about Crooks’s internet profile, including that he may have been talking to someone from a foreign neo-Nazi terrorist group.

Carlson said he received a trove of internet data on Crooks from a source who was able to track down his YouTube account linked to his email, [email protected]. The source was also able to link the Crooks email to a dozen other of his accounts, including two foreign encrypted emails – [email protected] and [email protected] – as well as his GoogleDrive, SnapChat, Venmo, PayPal, Zelle, Discord, Quizlet, Chess.com, and two Quora accounts. Some of these accounts have already been reported on by Headline USA, which was the first publication to release his community college internet history.

While some of those accounts have been totally wiped from the internet, Carlson’s source was able to obtain all of Crooks’s YouTube comments from 2019 and 2020, when he was between 15 and 17 years old.

At first, Crooks’s posts reflected that he was a hardcore right-winger. For instance, on July 19, 2019, he posted that “Ilhan Omar and others are invaders and should honestly be killed and their dead bodies sent back.”

He also said on July 20, 2019, that Trump was the “literal definition of patriotism,” and that anti-Trump immigrants and congresswomen deserve a “quick, painful death.”

However, in early 2020 Crooks seems to have flipped. Commenting on a January 2020 video about Trump’s first impeachment, he said the only reason the public knows about the scandal is because “Trump’s stupidity.”

By the time the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing that year, Crooks was supporting policies such as quarantining and mail-in voting.

“It seems that you people don’t understand that sometimes public safety comes before your personal rights,” he said in April 2020, commenting on a video about a World Health Organization announcement.

“OK here’s what I don’t understand, voting by mail will help more people vote so in fact Republicans should be standing up for that why aren’t they?” he commented a month later.

By August, Crooks’s tone was downright militant. In one comment, he described tactics for fighting the government.

“[In my opinion] the only way to fight the gov is with terrorism style attacks, sneak a bomb into an essential building and set it off before anyone sees you, track down any important people/politicians/military leaders etc and try to assassinate them,” he wrote on Aug. 4, 2020.

“Any sort of head to head fight is suicide and even ambush/surprise attacks likely aren’t going to end well.”

Crooks wasn’t alone in his discussion. Another YouTube user, @Willy_Tepes, was engaging with him.

“If a gun and a badge is all that is needed, then authority obviously comes from the barrel of a gun. We have more guns than they do 😉 There is no way we can avoid a war at this point, so you better just get used to the idea,” the @Willy_Tepes account said to Crooks.

Carlson said he looked into the @Willy_Tepes account, and found that it mentioned on a foreign Antifa site that tracks neo-Nazi activities. The @Willy_Tepes account is reportedly ran by a Norwegian named Bjørn Leif Hjelmerud, a member of the neo-Nazi group Nordic Resistance Movement.

Willy Tepes exposed. Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Butler, PA

July 13, 2024

J13

Butler Farm Show https://t.co/HsURMTizNE pic.twitter.com/3kXIAA2riN — JaneDoeUKnow (@MsJaneDoeUKnow) November 14, 2025

According to a Google translation of the Antifa website, Hjelmerud has “previously stored firearms that have allegedly been seized by the police. He has an interest in homemade weapons and he enjoys ‘experimenting.’ Hjelmerud is missing two fingers on his right hand. Whether this is related to his interest in weapons and experiments is currently unclear. In any case, it is a sensitive matter for Hjelmerud, in photos he often has his hand in his pocket, or he wears a glove on his right hand.”

On June 14, 2024—less than a month before Crooks’s death—the Biden administration’s State Department designated the Nordic Resistance Movement as a foreign terrorist organization.

It’s unclear whether the @Willy_Tepes account that talked to Crooks is the same person as the Nordic neo-Nazi. Later on Friday, FBI Director Kashyap Patel posted on Twitter/X in response to Carlson’s report. He continues to insist that the alleged would-be assassin acted alone.

“The FBI’s investigation into Thomas Crooks identified and examined over 20 online accounts, data extracted from over a dozen electronic devices, examination of numerous financial accounts, and over 1,000 interviews and 2000 public tips,” Patel said.

“The investigation, conducted by over 480 FBI employees, revealed Crooks had limited online and in person interactions, planned and conducted the attack alone, and did not leak or share his intent to engage in the attack with anyone.”

Crooks Case Overview: Over 480 FBI employees were involved in the Thomas Crooks investigation. Employees conducted over 1,000 interviews, addressed over 2,000 public tips, analyzed data extracted from 13 seized digital devices, reviewed nearly 500,000 digital files, collected,… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) November 14, 2025

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.