Saturday, November 15, 2025

Major Landlord Owned by Israeli Firm Evicts Tenants at 9 Times National Rate

Electra Power has been "the exclusive gas supplier of the Israel Defense Forces..."

Posted by Jose Nino
Columbia University assistant professor Shai Davidai, reads the names of Israeli hostages held by Hamas after being denied access to the main campus, to prevent him from accessing the lawn currently occupied by pro-Palestine student demonstrators in New York on Monday, April 22, 2024.  (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

(José Niño, Headline USA) A corporate landlord owned by one of Israel’s largest companies has intentionally displaced an estimated 30,000 American tenants while its parent corporation does business in illegal Israeli settlements that have driven thousands of Palestinians from their homes.

According to Thomas Birmingham of The Nation, American Landmark, a major corporate landlord with roughly 34,000 units concentrated in 111 complexes across eight Southern states, is now America’s 34th largest landlord. 

A review by The Nation and Type Investigations of thousands of eviction records reveals the company files eviction notices at extraordinary rates. At Conrad at Concord Mills in Charlotte, American Landmark files evictions at nine times the national average.

The company’s CEO Joseph Lubeck confirmed that displacement is an intentional strategy in an interview that The Nation conducted with him. “When we take over a property, the first analysis we do is how much is the rent going to go up, and how many can afford to stay,” Lubeck said. “We typically raise the rent anywhere from $100 to $400, so some people are absolutely displaced.”

Based on company modeling, Lubeck said only “55 percent of existing residents stay,” while 45 percent “move out.” With roughly 70,000 tenants, that means around 30,000 people left their homes after American Landmark acquisitions.

These displaced American tenants share an unexpected connection with Palestinians living under Israeli occupation. 

As Birmingham reported, American Landmark is almost entirely owned by Elco, one of Israel’s largest corporations. For years, Elco’s Electra Super Brand has done extensive business in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, which drive thousands of Palestinians from their homes and are considered illegal under international law.

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights cited Electra Ltd. in its database of over 150 companies doing business in settlements. Birmingham highlighted that in 2024, the American Friends Service Committee listed Electra among companies that “directly facilitate and enable human rights violations and violations of international law as part of Israel’s prolonged military occupations, apartheid, and genocide.”

Electra maintains deep ties to the Israeli military. Electra Power has been “the exclusive gas supplier of the Israel Defense Forces and the country’s Police and Prison systems services for many years,” according to the American Friends Service Committee. In 2024, during the Gaza genocide, Electra Power’s CEO said on an earnings call, “The IDF is a major client. We stand shoulder to shoulder with them in facing challenges and fulfilling missions.”

The Nation and Type Investigations identified at least 29 American Landmark properties where eviction filing rates exceeded twice the national average in early 2025. At Celsius Apartment Homes in Charlotte, the rate reached 82 percent. One complex in Houston recorded 70 percent, while another in Summerville, South Carolina hit 58 percent.

Tenants reported surprise fees totaling at least $150 monthly, including a mandatory $100 technology package, according to interviews The Nation held. When tenants fall behind on rent, American Landmark disconnects internet and cable while continuing to charge for these services, then adds a $75 reconnection fee.

By December 2024, two of American Landmark’s investment funds had distributed a combined $890 million to investors, including money sent back to Electra itself.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Shooter Thomas Crooks Linked to Neo-Nazi Terrorist Group
Next article
DOJ to Investigate Epstein-Clinton Ties

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com