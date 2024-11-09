Trump Sends Resignation Letter to McDonald’s

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After recently winning the 2024 election, Donald Trump posted his resignation letter to McDonald’s online after working there for an hour to mock Kamala Harris, against whom he’s been running against before Nov. 5.

Donald Trump Jr. posted the letter on his Instagram account. In the letter, his father wrote that his resignation would be effective “Monday, January 20, 2025.”

“During my tenure here, I have enjoyed the opportunity to serve our customers and contribute to the fast-paced environment of its establishment. From flipping burgers to making fries and managing the drive-thru, I’ve learned a lot about both the restaurant business and the value of hard work,” Trump wrote.

He then thanked the fast-food chain for employing him.

“I want to thank you for the opportunity to be part of such an iconic American brand. The experience has been invaluable, and I’m grateful for the skills I’ve developed, which I believe will serve me well in future endeavors,” Trump wrote.

He also noted that he would be glad to train someone who would replace him in his position at McDonald’s.

“I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition during my remaining time here. Please let me know how I can assist in finding and training my replacement or in any other capacity to help maintain the high standards of service at our location,” Trump wrote.

At the end of the letter, he added, “Thank you again for everything. I look forward to my next adventure, but I leave with fond memories of my time at McDonald’s.”

The recent news came after Trump worked at McDonald’s for an hour during his presidential campaign to mock Harris since she previously stated that she worked there, even though the fash-food chain itself later confirmed that she never worked at McDonald’s.

“I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala,” Trump told reporters while working at McDonald’s.