McDonald’s Confirms Kamala Never Worked at Fast Food Chain

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) McDonald’s recently released a statement in which the company stated that Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris never worked at the fast food chain, even though she previously claimed that she did to create a “rags to riches” image of herself.

“This is an internal statement to the McDonald’s system from the US Senior Leadership Team regarding today’s visit by the Trump campaign to a local franchisee in Pennsylvania. The statement outlines the origins of the event, the company’s response and an invitation extended to the Harris/Walz campaign for a future event,” @McFranchisee wrote.

The account also attached a screenshot of the statement, which revealed that Harris never worked for McDonald’s.

“Though we are not a political brand, we’ve been proud to hear former President Trump’s love for McDonald’s and Vice President Harris’s fond memories working under the Arches. While we and our franchises don’t have records for all positions dating back to the 80s, what makes ‘1 in 8’ so powerful is the shared experience so many Americans have had,” the franchise stated.

Some conservatives on Twitter even suggested, more jokingly than seriously, that people who work at McDonald’s and write public statements secretly support Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“McDonald’s is low-key supporting Trump and throwing shade at Kamala,” conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong wrote.

As expected, as soon as the public statement was released, the mass media tried to fact-check the claim that Harris never worked at McDonald’s.

One of those propaganda outlets, the New York Times, suggested that Harris worked at McDonald’s when she was younger because her campaign and a “friend” claimed it happened.

“It exploits the fact that her life story is not as well known or as well documented at this late stage of the campaign as those of most presidential nominees have been,” the Times wrote.

Conservatives on Twitter once again mocked the mainstream media for constantly lying and defending Harris.

“For real: the greatest fact check of all time,” film critic Kyle Smith wrote. “‘We have heard from her side and declare the matter settled…’ ‘Trump claims she has no evidence, BUT she and her friend literally TOLD US.'”

Media Research Center’s Newsbusters also reported that other mainstream outlets, such as CBS News and NBC News, accused Trump of claiming that Harris never worked at McDonald’s without evidence.

The recent news came after Trump decided to mock Harris and become a temporary McDonald’s worker, which made leftists very angry.

On Monday, the Trump campaign also released a statement pointing out why Trump is a better presidential candidate than Harris.