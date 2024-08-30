REPORT: Kamala Harris’s Past Resumes Include No Mention of McDonald’s Job

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris has claimed multiple times since launching her presidential campaign that one of her earliest jobs was at McDonald’s.

However, that job title is missing from a job application and resume she submitted in college, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Some accused the latest scandal of being another example of “stolen valor,” referring to the false claims of her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, about his military service.

It's like Stolen Valor, but with cheeseburgers.https://t.co/pnyyzXiaNG — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 29, 2024

Harris first touted her supposed career at McDonald’s when she launched her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2019, telling actress Drew Barrymore, “Yes, I did work at McDonald’s. When I was at school … I did fries. And then I did the cashier.”

That claim has since become a focal point of Harris’s campaign as she tries to connect to working-class Americans.

“Vice President Harris is the daughter of a working mother and worked at a McDonald’s to put herself through college,” campaign spokeswoman Lauren Hitt claimed this month.

A pro-Harris super PAC released an ad last month that said she “work[ed] her way through school at McDonald’s.”

Echoing the talking point, Walz, said at a campaign rally, “You knew Vice President Harris grew up in a middle-class family, picked up shifts at a McDonald’s as a student. I keep asking this to make a contrast here. Can you simply picture Donald Trump working at a McDonald’s trying to make a McFlurry or something?”

And former president Bill Clinton, during his speech at the Democratic National Convention, joked that “she’ll break my record as president who has spent the most time at McDonald’s.”

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Harris never claimed employment at McDonald’s in any available public records from that time.

She did not mention the job in either of her memoirs—the first released in July 2010 and the second in January 2019. And the two biographies written about Harris make no reference to the McDonald’s job either.

A job application Harris submitted in October 1987 did not include the McDonald’s position either, even though it asked her to list every position she had held in the last 10 years, the outlet reported.

She did, however, include “extensive travel in India, Africa, Europe” and “lived in Montreal, Canada for six years” as relevant life experience.

Harris previously lied about the fact that she had visited Europe while attempting to deflect on her negligence as the Biden administration’s border czar in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt.