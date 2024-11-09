Far-Left City Mayor Loses Reelection

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The leftist mayor of San Francisco recently lost her reelection after residents realized that she only cared about promoting her far-left political ideology rather than serving the people who elected her.

Blaze Media reported that London Breed became San Francisco’s mayor in 2017. The news source added that since then, Breed pushed her radical agenda by defunding the police, which resulted in homelessness and crime skyrocketing.

When she realized that she might not be reelected because of that, she tried to do the opposite of what she’d been doing for many years, but that didn’t work.

Fox 2 reported that people voted for Daniel Lurie, the 47-year-old heir to the Levi Strauss fortune and the founder and former CEO of the anti-poverty nonprofit Tipping Point.

Fox 2 wrote that Lurie, with no political experience, had already pledged to secure 1,500 more housing units for the homeless within six months of taking office and hire 450 new police officers within three years while adding that San Francisco would not turn the corner “overnight.”

“I’m deeply grateful to my incredible family, campaign team and every San Franciscan who voted for accountability, service and change. No matter who you supported in this election, we stand united in the fight for San Francisco’s future and a safer and more affordable city for all,” Lurie said, according to Fox 2.

Breed also released a statement on Twitter.

“Being Mayor of San Francisco has been the greatest honor of my lifetime. I’m beyond grateful to our residents for the opportunity to serve the City that raised me,” she wrote. “Today, I called Daniel Lurie and congratulated him on his victory in this election. Over the coming weeks, my staff and I will work to ensure a smooth transition as he takes on the honor of serving as Mayor of San Francisco.”

Being Mayor of San Francisco has been the greatest honor of my lifetime. I’m beyond grateful to our residents for the opportunity to serve the City that raised me. When I first took office in the middle of the night, back in 2017 when Mayor Ed Lee passed, I didn’t know what lay… pic.twitter.com/g8IoLTh2wj — London Breed (@LondonBreed) November 8, 2024

People from San Francisco responded to her statement by saying they were glad she was no longer in power.

“I have zero sympathy. You got exactly what you deserved. I hate you for what you’ve done to a once beautiful city, your actions during COVID, not to mention the draconian vaccine mandates imposed by you. Most people in SF conveniently forget the COVID era, but I won’t. Ever,” @mafelix86 wrote.

I have zero sympathy. You got exactly what you deserved. I hate you for what you've done to a once beautiful city, your actions during COVID, not to mention the draconian vaccine mandates imposed by you. Most people in SF conveniently forget the COVID era, but I won't. Ever. https://t.co/IfCvOdE5cg — Mark F (@mafelix86) November 8, 2024

Another San Francisco native also criticized Breed.

“London Breed took a once-great city and turned it into a national embarrassment. Good riddance,” @markdfabela wrote.

London Breed took a once-great city and turned it into a national embarrassment. Good riddance. https://t.co/6SjxpgXS9P — Mark Fabela (@markdfabela) November 8, 2024

Pro-Trump lawyer Harmeet K Dhillon also responded to the recent news.

“BYE,” she wrote.