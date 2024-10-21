Quantcast
Monday, October 21, 2024

Donald Trump Counters Kamala’s Lies By Making McDonald’s Fries

“I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala…”

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Screenshot / YouTube / The Times And The Sunday Times
Screenshot / YouTube / The Times And The Sunday Times

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump countered Kamala Harris’s false claims about working at McDonald’s on Sunday by making fries at the iconic fast-food joint in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Trump clocked in for his first shift at the McDonald’s around 2 p.m. in Feasterville-Trevose, where he served up meals of McNuggets and and fries to happy customers from the restaurant’s drive-thru, Phillyburb reported.

“I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala,” Trump said as he was peppered with questions while poking his head outside the drive-thru window.

Democrat nominee Kamala Harris repeated her claim that she had summer job at McDonald’s in her 20s during an Oct. 1 interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. Trump frequently called out Harris for lying about working at McDonald’s weeks before he donned the iconic apron over his signature red necktie and white dress shirt.

Video shows the 45th president scoop some warm, golden fries into a red McDonald’s holder. Trump took instructions and chatted with “expert” employees as he bagged orders and delivered them to a line of cars.

After waving to satisfied customers as they drove away, Trump told McDonald’s co-workers he would love to work more hours. He handed out fries to the “fake news” and expressed his enjoyment to supporters in the drive-thru line.

“I’m having a lot of fun here, everyone!” Trump said.

 

 

 

Trump confirmed his campaign stop and temporary gig at the fast-food joint Friday on “Fox and Friends.”

“I’m going to do everything. I’ll tell you what. A friend of mine owns McDonald’s some place. Oh, I’m going. Because she lied,” Trump told the Fox News co-hosts beside him on the curvy couch.

Trump said Harris went as far as to choose a McDonald’s location. He added that the long-standing manager of the restaurant denied the vice president’s claims of former employment.

Trump did not clock out without wishing his Democrat opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, a happy 60th birthday from the McDonald’s window.

MSNBC host Alex Witt and Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., were no fans of Trump’s afternoon shift at McDonald’s. Lee told the host there was “no logic” to what she called “a stunt” by the former president.

“MSNBC says working at McDonald’s is bizarre and strange. This is how Kamala Harris and elites think of everyday Americans who work everyday jobs,” Trump advisor Steven Cheung wrote on X.

The Washington Post released similar reporting on the Trump campaign’s fast-food stop, running a headline saying it was “stage-managed.” Newsweek went as far as to report that the McDonald’s Trump visited “failed its last health inspection,” citing documents it did not publish.

Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly and Trump Senior Advisor Steven Miller and slammed leftist media outlets, particularly Mediaite, for demonizing any moment of levity by Trump.

“He must be demonized no matter how charming or funny or self-deprecating he ever manages to be. They’re sick,” Kelly said.

An email blast from the Trump campaign featured the former president’s foray into fast-food.

“Take notes, Kamala and Tampon Tim — THIS is what a leader, a true man of the people, looks like,” the Trump campaign said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer  published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
