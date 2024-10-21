Donald Trump Counters Kamala’s Lies By Making McDonald’s Fries

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump countered Kamala Harris’s false claims about working at McDonald’s on Sunday by making fries at the iconic fast-food joint in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Trump clocked in for his first shift at the McDonald’s around 2 p.m. in Feasterville-Trevose, where he served up meals of McNuggets and and fries to happy customers from the restaurant’s drive-thru, Phillyburb reported.

“I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala,” Trump said as he was peppered with questions while poking his head outside the drive-thru window.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala" at McDonald's 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RMeivIPPd0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

Democrat nominee Kamala Harris repeated her claim that she had summer job at McDonald’s in her 20s during an Oct. 1 interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. Trump frequently called out Harris for lying about working at McDonald’s weeks before he donned the iconic apron over his signature red necktie and white dress shirt.

Video shows the 45th president scoop some warm, golden fries into a red McDonald’s holder. Trump took instructions and chatted with “expert” employees as he bagged orders and delivered them to a line of cars.

After waving to satisfied customers as they drove away, Trump told McDonald’s co-workers he would love to work more hours. He handed out fries to the “fake news” and expressed his enjoyment to supporters in the drive-thru line.

“I’m having a lot of fun here, everyone!” Trump said.

Donald Trump delivers food at McDonald’s drive-thru, gives fries to the “fake news.”pic.twitter.com/ak6zTCP6eR — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) October 20, 2024

Customers ecstatic as Trump gives them free food he made at a McDonald’s in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.pic.twitter.com/OaHBTpz350 — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) October 20, 2024

Trump greets a car pulling up at a McDonald’s drive-thru. “I’m having a lot of fun here, everybody!”pic.twitter.com/gOpFQhxSG4 — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) October 20, 2024

Trump confirmed his campaign stop and temporary gig at the fast-food joint Friday on “Fox and Friends.”

“I’m going to do everything. I’ll tell you what. A friend of mine owns McDonald’s some place. Oh, I’m going. Because she lied,” Trump told the Fox News co-hosts beside him on the curvy couch.

Trump said Harris went as far as to choose a McDonald’s location. He added that the long-standing manager of the restaurant denied the vice president’s claims of former employment.

This is awesome 😎

pic.twitter.com/RMkE20qWo2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2024

This is gonna go down in history as the photo that won Trump the election pic.twitter.com/IJtEZmdwgp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 20, 2024

Trump did not clock out without wishing his Democrat opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, a happy 60th birthday from the McDonald’s window.

Trump wishes Kamala Harris a happy 60th birthday while working a McDonald’s drive-thru. pic.twitter.com/iYpaacIBhG — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) October 20, 2024

MSNBC host Alex Witt and Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., were no fans of Trump’s afternoon shift at McDonald’s. Lee told the host there was “no logic” to what she called “a stunt” by the former president.

MSNBC says working at McDonald’s is bizarre and strange. This is how @KamalaHarris and the elites think of everyday Americans who work everyday jobs.

pic.twitter.com/VaSXiI5jyr — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) October 20, 2024

“MSNBC says working at McDonald’s is bizarre and strange. This is how Kamala Harris and elites think of everyday Americans who work everyday jobs,” Trump advisor Steven Cheung wrote on X.

The Washington Post released similar reporting on the Trump campaign’s fast-food stop, running a headline saying it was “stage-managed.” Newsweek went as far as to report that the McDonald’s Trump visited “failed its last health inspection,” citing documents it did not publish.

Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly and Trump Senior Advisor Steven Miller and slammed leftist media outlets, particularly Mediaite, for demonizing any moment of levity by Trump.

The system, the machine, the ruling elite—whatever one calls them—is filled with hate. They are poisoned by their hatred. It consumes them. And it drives them to do truly sinister things: handing our border to cartels, censoring speech, jailing opponents, mutilating children… https://t.co/qEndz4Eeod — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 20, 2024

“He must be demonized no matter how charming or funny or self-deprecating he ever manages to be. They’re sick,” Kelly said.

An email blast from the Trump campaign featured the former president’s foray into fast-food.

.@realDonaldTrump serves up french fries behind the counter during a visit to McDonalds in Feasterville-Trevose, PA. pic.twitter.com/FYzoNGzVUI — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) October 20, 2024

“Take notes, Kamala and Tampon Tim — THIS is what a leader, a true man of the people, looks like,” the Trump campaign said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.