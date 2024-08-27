Quantcast
Zuckerberg Admits to Stealing 2020 Election in Bombshell Letter

'I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any Administration in either direction...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg / IMAGE: Meta via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has released a tell-all letter detailing his censorship in the 2020 presidential election and the coercive role of the Biden-Harris administration during the censorship of the pandemic contented in 2021. 

In a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Zuckerberg admitted that the Biden-Harris administration “pressured” Facebook to censor certain COVID-19 content, even those protected by the First Amendment.

“In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire,” Zuckerberg stated.  

He added that the administration expressed frustration when Facebook didn’t comply. Zuckerberg rebuked the federal government for this pressure and regretted not speaking out sooner. 

“I feel strongly that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any Administration in either direction – and we’re ready to push back if something like this happens again,” Zuckerberg said, years after the COVID-19 censorship took place.

He also did not mince words in response to the FBI’s role in influencing the social media censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story. 

Zuckerberg suggested that the FBI misled Big Tech platforms, causing them to erroneously censor the Post’s report, which revealed that Joe Biden, then a Democratic candidate for president, had falsely claimed he never spoke about business dealings with his son. 

Despite being aware of the laptop’s authenticity, the FBI remained silent as social media companies censored anyone who posted the story. According to a Media Research Center poll, this blackout may have swayed the 2020 election in favor of Joe Biden.

“According to our poll, full awareness of the Hunter Biden scandal would have led 9.4% of Biden voters to abandon the Democratic candidate, flipping all six of the swing states he won to Trump, giving the President 311 electoral votes,” MRC wrote in 2020.

Zuckerberg reiterated his defense of funneling $350 million into the Center for Technology and Civic Life. This nonprofit issued grants, infamously known as “Zuckbucks,” to counties and city election officials ahead of the election.  

These grants have faced widespread criticism, leading to at least 28 states enacting laws to ban or restrict third-party financing in elections. Similarly, 12 counties have passed similar restrictions, according to the Capital Research Center.

This is not the first time Zuckerberg has expressed regret for censorship. He has voiced similar sentiments in interviews and past congressional hearings.

Despite this, Facebook’s censorship has continued as it recently came under fire for reportedly censoring content related to the failed assassination attempt on President Donald Trump.

Notably, following the January 6 protests, Facebook was among the Big Tech platforms that permanently banned Trump. They reversed this decision years later.

