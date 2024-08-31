Quantcast
Literal Socialists Endorse Kamala, Walz

'Does not get more transparent than this!...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Not surprisingly, on Aug. 29, 2024, Socialist International endorsed socialist Kamala Harris for President and Tim Walz for Vice President.

The organization wrote that it is “confident” Harris would “make history” in the upcoming election by becoming “the first woman President of the United States.”

The endorsement came after the ongoing criticism of Harris by Donald Trump and his supporters regarding allegations that Harris is a “Marxist Communist.” Trump regularly refers to Harris as “Comrade Harris,” a nickname he granted her for her policies.

“From the Socialist International, we proudly support Kamala Harris in her candidacy for the upcoming November 5 elections. We are confident she will make history as the first woman President of the United States,” the organization, which establishes commissions to advance the destructive ideology all around the world, wrote.

Harris has not yet publicly responded to the endorsement by the far-left group.

On its website, Socialist International wrote that the organization was “founded a hundred years ago to coordinate the worldwide struggle of democratic socialist movements for social justice, human dignity and democracy,” adding that it “brought together parties and organizations from different traditions which shared a common goal: democratic socialism.”

“This election is not a choice between Democrats and Republicans. It’s a choice between communism and freedom,” Trump stated during his Michigan rally on Aug. 29, 2024.

Conservatives quickly responded to the recent news by stating that the organization’s endorsement is unsurprising.

“Of course, they have,” one person wrote.

“Nobody saw this coming,” another person wrote sarcastically.

“Does not get more transparent than this!” yet another person on Twitter stated.

However, as expected, socialists responded to the organization’s endorsement by saying that Harris and Walz are not leftists, even though they’ve been pushing far-left talking points throughout the entire campaign and Walz has been a communist sympathizer for many decades, constantly visiting China and praising the regime.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
