Thursday, August 29, 2024

Hot Off Blaming Biden for Censorship, Zuckerberg Resumes Election-Meddling

'The donations-turned-grants were infamously dubbed 'Zuckbucks.' ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s financial influence in American elections continues to linger, a new grant program reveals.

Less than two days after Zuckerberg issued a letter promising not to meddle in U.S. elections, a county in Minnesota accepted a $20,000 grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) as part of a 2024 election funding program. 

CTCL is the notorious leftist nonprofit that managed the $350 million donation from Zuckerberg to fund the infrastructure of the 2020 election in key swing states. The donations-turned-grants were infamously dubbed “Zuckbucks.” 

As first reported by The Federalist, the Nobles County Board of Commissioners approved the grant on Aug. 20, six days after applying for it under a program called the “2024 Rural and Nonmetro Election Infrastructure Grant Program,” proving that the Zuckerberg-funded CTCL is showing no signs of slowing down.

According to the grant application, the county will use the $20,000 check for the installation of cameras and viewing screens to publicly broadcast the activities of the election board. 

“The viewing screens in the halls will also allow us to communicate messages to the public about voting information and upcoming elections,” wrote Joyce Jacobs, the county’s auditor-treasurer, in the application.  

“Installing cameras in the halls and at entrances will also allow us to better serve the public and observe any activities of concern from the safety of our internal office areas,” Jacobs added. 

Neither Jacobs nor CTCL Director Tiana Epps-Johnson, and her communications director Andrea Abbate, replied to Headline USA’s request for comment an hour before publication outside of business hours. 

These revelations come on the heels of Zuckerberg’s infamous letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, where the tech mogul reiterated his decision not to meddle in elections in the future. 

Zuckerberg claimed that his multi-million-dollar contribution was “designed to be non-partisan – spread across urban, rural, and suburban communities.” However, he acknowledged that “some people believe this work benefited one part over the other.” 

The Meta CEO emphasized his aim to remain “neutral” and pledged that he does not “plan on making a similar contribution this cycle.” 

Beyond his role in censoring Americans during the 2020 election, Zuckerberg’s funding came under intense scrutiny from Republicans, including President Donald Trump, as well as from election integrity experts such as former Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline.

According to the Capitol Research Center, at least 28 states have enacted bans or restrictions on third-party election funding. Similarly, 12 counties—10 in Wisconsin and two in Michigan—have passed legislation prohibiting such external contributions. 

