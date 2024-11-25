Trump Plans to Reinstate Ban on Transgenderism in Military on Day 1

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump will reportedly sign an executive order removing all transgender members from the U.S. military as early as his first day in office, defense sources told The Times in a report published Monday.

The potential order would result in up to 15,000 members who are transgender being medically discharged and deemed unfit for service, according to the outlet.

It would also reportedly prevent transgender people from joining the military.

Trump’s transgender military ban would likely be implemented as soon as he is inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2025, the outlet reported.

This comes as Trump has been a frequent critic of high-ranking officers more concerned with the race and gender of soldiers rather than their ability to protect the U.S. from adversaries.

In his first term, Trump instated a ban on transgender people joining the military, but this did not stop existing transgender personnel from keeping their jobs.

President Joe Biden reversed his predecessor’s order within his first week as president, soon incentivizing transgender people to join the military in exchange for “free” sex-change surgeries and hormones therapies at the taxpayer’s expense.

Rachel Branaman, executive director of Modern Military Association of America, an LGBT military advocacy group, told London’s The Times that Trump’s transgender purge would further exacerbate the military manpower shortage.

“Should a trans ban be implemented from day one of the Trump administration it would undermine the readiness of the military and create an even greater recruitment and retention crisis, not to mention signaling vulnerability to America’s adversaries,” Branaman claimed.

However, Branaman failed to mention the role diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives have played in deterring young men from joining the forces.

Trump nominated former Fox News host Pete Hegseth as his defense secretary. Hegseth, an army veteran, previously spoke out against “woke” policies in the military.

“They committed a Bud Light,” Hegseth said of the Biden administration’s DEI policies in the military. “In search of non-traditional constituents, they offended their core constituents.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.