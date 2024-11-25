Quantcast
Monday, November 25, 2024

Trump Plans to Reinstate Ban on Transgenderism in Military on Day 1

“They committed a Bud Light. In search of non-traditional constituents, they offended their core constituents...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Transgenders in the military
Transgenders in the military / IMAGE: screenshot via YouTube (file)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump will reportedly sign an executive order removing all transgender members from the U.S. military as early as his first day in office, defense sources told The Times in a report published Monday.

The potential order would result in up to 15,000 members who are transgender being medically discharged and deemed unfit for service, according to the outlet.

It would also reportedly prevent transgender people from joining the military.

Trump’s transgender military ban would likely be implemented as soon as he is inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2025, the outlet reported.

This comes as Trump has been a frequent critic of high-ranking officers more concerned with the race and gender of soldiers rather than their ability to protect the U.S. from adversaries.

In his first term, Trump instated a ban on transgender people joining the military, but this did not stop existing transgender personnel from keeping their jobs.

President Joe Biden reversed his predecessor’s order within his first week as president, soon incentivizing transgender people to join the military in exchange for “free” sex-change surgeries and hormones therapies at the taxpayer’s expense.

Rachel Branaman, executive director of Modern Military Association of America, an LGBT military advocacy group, told London’s The Times that Trump’s transgender purge would further exacerbate the military manpower shortage.

“Should a trans ban be implemented from day one of the Trump administration it would undermine the readiness of the military and create an even greater recruitment and retention crisis, not to mention signaling vulnerability to America’s adversaries,” Branaman claimed.

However, Branaman failed to mention the role diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives have played in deterring young men from joining the forces.

Trump nominated former Fox News host Pete Hegseth as his defense secretary. Hegseth, an army veteran, previously spoke out against “woke” policies in the military.

“They committed a Bud Light,” Hegseth said of the Biden administration’s DEI policies in the military. “In search of non-traditional constituents, they offended their core constituents.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Iconic ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host, Hollywood Conservative Dies at 83
Next article
Is Silver a Safe Haven Asset?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com