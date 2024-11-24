Quantcast
Sunday, November 24, 2024

CNN Host Asks Trans Guest Point Blank about Using Women’s Bathrooms

‘Zoey, at what point in your own experience, can’t believe I’m asking the question but I am…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Zoey Tur
Zoey Tur / PHOTO: Screenshot / CNN

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) CNN’s Michael Smerconish asked transgender journalist Zoey Tur, a man who identifies as a woman, point blank about the first time using a women’s bathroom Saturday on his weekend show.

Culture wars on gender heated up following the election win of President-elect Donald Trump, who ran a highly influential “Kamala Harris is for they/them. President Trump is for you” advertisement on the campaign trail.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., elevated the issue of men in women’s spaces following the election of Sarah McBride, the first transgender representative. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Wednesday that single-sex facilities may only be used by “individuals of that biological sex.”

On Smerconish, the titular host welcomed Tur with brazen curiosity regarding transgender bathroom habits.

“Zoey, at what point in your own experience, can’t believe I’m asking the question but I am, but at what point in your own experience did you begin using the ladies room and what was that like?” Smerconish probed.

Tur told the CNN host use of women’s bathrooms started after sex-change surgery.

“So, after I’d gone through extensive surgery… and it was about… a couple, three years or so? Before, while I was on hormones. And that was the first time I felt compelled to use a women’s room. And I’ve never had a problem all around the world,” the transgender guest said.

Tur explained to Smerconish no one questioned the decision to use women’s restrooms.

“I can understand the trepidation and fear among some people. People are very fearful right now,” Tur said. “They’ve been told that transgender athletes are gonna be taking over sports, and they’re gonna be invading our women’s only spaces.”

Tur dismissed concerns about men in women’s bathrooms and locker rooms as a result of “fearmongering.”

“This is all fearmongering. It sells! It’s great for fundraising. And the Republican Party knew this, and they used it to their advantage. Very cynical, but it works,” Tur said.

Tur praised Vice President Kamala Harris for trying to fight the GOP on transgender issues.

“It’s hard to fight a lie. It’s hard to fight a mean threat,” the transgender guest told Smerconish. “You’re already on your back feet, back foot, trying to, um… get control of the narrative. By that time, people — if you keep telling people the same lies over and over, within a couple weeks, they start believing it.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Two Convicted in Human Smuggling Case After Illegals Froze to Death on US-Canada Border
Next article
‘Victims of Groupthink’: CNN’s Abby Phillip Begs Democrat Elites to Burst Their Bubble

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com