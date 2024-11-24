CNN Host Asks Trans Guest Point Blank about Using Women’s Bathrooms

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) CNN’s Michael Smerconish asked transgender journalist Zoey Tur, a man who identifies as a woman, point blank about the first time using a women’s bathroom Saturday on his weekend show.

Culture wars on gender heated up following the election win of President-elect Donald Trump, who ran a highly influential “Kamala Harris is for they/them. President Trump is for you” advertisement on the campaign trail.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., elevated the issue of men in women’s spaces following the election of Sarah McBride, the first transgender representative. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Wednesday that single-sex facilities may only be used by “individuals of that biological sex.”

To whoever did this, thank you for the opportunity to once again, prove our point. And that's Congresswoman Nancy Mace, to you. Don't worry, we put this trash where it belongs. pic.twitter.com/LsEk312fw9 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 21, 2024

On Smerconish, the titular host welcomed Tur with brazen curiosity regarding transgender bathroom habits.

“Zoey, at what point in your own experience, can’t believe I’m asking the question but I am, but at what point in your own experience did you begin using the ladies room and what was that like?” Smerconish probed.

Tur told the CNN host use of women’s bathrooms started after sex-change surgery.

“So, after I’d gone through extensive surgery… and it was about… a couple, three years or so? Before, while I was on hormones. And that was the first time I felt compelled to use a women’s room. And I’ve never had a problem all around the world,” the transgender guest said.

CNN’s Smerconish asks transgender guest point blank about using women’s bathrooms. pic.twitter.com/LcTBDcxUWZ — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) November 24, 2024

Tur explained to Smerconish no one questioned the decision to use women’s restrooms.

“I can understand the trepidation and fear among some people. People are very fearful right now,” Tur said. “They’ve been told that transgender athletes are gonna be taking over sports, and they’re gonna be invading our women’s only spaces.”

Tur dismissed concerns about men in women’s bathrooms and locker rooms as a result of “fearmongering.”

“This is all fearmongering. It sells! It’s great for fundraising. And the Republican Party knew this, and they used it to their advantage. Very cynical, but it works,” Tur said.

Tur praised Vice President Kamala Harris for trying to fight the GOP on transgender issues.

“It’s hard to fight a lie. It’s hard to fight a mean threat,” the transgender guest told Smerconish. “You’re already on your back feet, back foot, trying to, um… get control of the narrative. By that time, people — if you keep telling people the same lies over and over, within a couple weeks, they start believing it.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.