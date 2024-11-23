Quantcast
Saturday, November 23, 2024

‘Playing it Cool’: Ex-Bernie Bros Conduct Democrat Post-Mortem with Megyn Kelly

‘I told myself I wasn’t gonna gloat, but I felt truly vindicated…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Megyn Kelly
Megyn Kelly / PHOTO: Screenshot / YouTube / Megyn Kelly

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Megyn Kelly hosted two former “Bernie Bros” on her podcast Friday for a post-mortem of the Democrat Party’s historic election loss to Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

Red Scare podcast co-hosts Anna Khachiyan and Dasha Nekrasova, who converted from supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders in previous campaigns to backing Trump against Vice President Kamala Harris, reached agreement with Kelly that Democrats’ focus on transgender politics led to their downfall in all seven battleground states.

“I will go on record that I’ve never been a leftist or a Bernie Bro. I’ve always been a Trump supporter, but I was playing it cool,” Khachiyan admitted ahead of their analysis, blaming “social cowardice” on her closeted support.

Kelly brought up her own change of heart toward Trump, tying it to the country’s rightward shift leading to the president-elect’s GOP mandate.

“I told myself I wasn’t gonna gloat, but I felt truly vindicated because my home state of New Jersey only lost Trump by five points,” Khachiyan told Kelly, who said Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., should “feel the pain.”

The SiriusXM host mentioned Democrat stronghold Manhattan’s rightward shift and said voters in crucial swing states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — did not like the Democrats’ focus on transgender people.

“The number one issue for swing state voters is the trans issue. They said that in Democratic polling, there was a long post-mortem, and they said in swing states in particular, that was the number one issue,” Kelly told her guests. “Too much focus on the trans stuff in particular by Democrats, and not enough on the things that actually drive their lives and their concerns.”

Nekrasova said the “silent majority” was against the Left’s transgender messaging but made clear that the “erosion of trust” in institutions like hospitals was the final straw rather than gender politics alone.

“I saw you posting about autogynephilia and I was like, J.D. Vance meme face, ding ding ding,” Khachiyan told Kelly. “Because the most interesting thing to me about the trans issue is that the people pushing for it, the trans agenda, are not who you would expect.”

She said transgender people, young gay men who want to pass as women and young tomboy girls with a history of sexual abuse are not the ones vocal on transgender issues.

“Number one, it’s autogynephiles who are straight men who have a paraphilia where they’re sexually aroused by the thought of themselves dressed as women. These guys tend to be older, they’re high-achieving, high-IQ, high-aggression,” Khachivan said.

The Red Scare co-host joked that being bullied by autogynephiles online made her reconsider her belief in the patriarchy.

“And then the second group, I think, are people who aren’t even trans. They would probably be identified as ‘allies,’” Khachivan continued. “It’s like liberal women and male feminists who maybe identify as queer or suffer from Munchausen’s by Proxy. And all of those people are very locked into the medical industrial complex.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

