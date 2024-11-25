Consumer Debt, Trump, and Precious Metals: Insights from Greg Weldon

(Money Metals News Service) Mike Maharrey, reporter and analyst at Money Metals Exchange, interviewed Greg Weldon, CEO of Weldon Financial and editor of newsletters such as Weldon’s Money Monitor and Metal Monitor.

Weldon, often referred to as “The Gold Guru,” shared his macroeconomic insights on inflation, consumer debt, and precious metals, offering valuable guidance for investors navigating today’s economic complexities.

Economic Landscape and Debt Challenges

Greg Weldon highlighted how the current economic environment contrasts sharply with the 1980s. He explained that today’s high levels of debt fundamentally alter the U.S. economy’s ability to grow sustainably.

He pointed out that the Federal Reserve’s decision to tolerate higher inflation, as outlined in Jerome Powell’s 2018 Jackson Hole speech, reflects the challenges of managing the debt burden.

Debt under President Biden has outpaced Trump’s nearly 2:1 when excluding pandemic-related expenditures.

Current policies rely heavily on debt monetization, limiting options for managing inflation.

High interest rates, previously used to combat inflation in the 1980s, are less viable due to the debt load.

Weldon emphasized that the economic optimism following Trump’s election may falter as the reality of debt-driven constraints becomes clearer.

Consumer Credit Crisis

Weldon raised alarms about consumer credit conditions, suggesting the U.S. may be approaching a financial tipping point. He pointed to declining savings and rising delinquencies as signs of severe strain on American households.

Personal savings have fallen below total credit card debt for the first time since 2007.

Credit card delinquencies are now over 10%, matching levels from the 2008 financial crisis.

In one week, commercial bank loans fell by $19.3 billion, with $12.5 billion attributed to reduced credit card lending.

Credit card rejection rates for limit increases have doubled from 20% to 44% in just one year.

These trends, Weldon noted, indicate that consumers are nearing their borrowing capacity, potentially triggering broader economic challenges.

Precious Metals Outlook

Weldon remains optimistic about the long-term potential of gold and silver. He sees central bank demand and limited speculative interest as key drivers for future growth in the metals market.

Gold:

Projected long-term price: $4,900 within three years.

Low speculative interest offers room for upside.

Central bank demand remains a strong support factor.

Silver:

China’s increased demand for silver, driven by a new Peruvian port, underscores its global importance.

Technical breakout levels, such as $31.60, could signal a strong upward trend.

Silver continues to serve as both an industrial and monetary metal.

Weldon emphasized that corrections in precious metals markets often provide buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Global Macro Trends

Weldon detailed several global risks shaping the economic landscape. Severe drought conditions in the U.S., geopolitical tensions, and inflationary pressures are creating a challenging environment for policymakers and investors alike.

Over 50% of the U.S. is experiencing moderate drought, with 25% in severe drought conditions.

Food prices are expected to rise due to weather-related supply constraints.

China’s resource accumulation, including silver, demonstrates its strategic advantage over the U.S.

These dynamics, Weldon explained, will likely exacerbate inflation and push the Federal Reserve toward more aggressive interventions.

Bitcoin and Crypto

Weldon offered a nuanced perspective on cryptocurrencies, recognizing their utility in combating currency devaluation while noting their speculative nature. He sees Bitcoin as distinct from gold, often behaving more like a risk asset tied to stock market movements.

Bitcoin has benefited from demand in countries facing severe currency devaluation, such as Angola and Nigeria.

Recent Bitcoin rallies have been fueled by large-scale accumulation by major players.

Risks include potential infrastructure disruptions, such as solar flares, which could render cryptocurrencies unusable.

Weldon advised investors to balance crypto holdings with physical assets like gold and silver to mitigate risks.

Strategies for Investors

To navigate the current economic landscape, Weldon stressed the importance of blending macro and microeconomic analysis. He highlighted opportunities in mining shares and suggested using technical analysis to identify key entry points.

Canadian miners, such as Torex and Wheaton, offer compelling value due to currency dynamics.

Uranium stocks are emerging as a hot sector, driven by increasing global demand.

Technical corrections in precious metals provide opportunities to build long-term positions.

Weldon encouraged investors to diversify across sectors and asset classes to hedge against economic uncertainties.

Final Thoughts

Greg Weldon concluded by emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive investment strategy that combines macroeconomic insights, technical analysis, and sector-specific knowledge.

For those interested in his research, Weldon offers detailed reports and managed account services. He can be reached at [email protected], and his podcast, Money Markets, and New Age Investing, is available on major platforms.

Key Questions & Answers

During the Money Metals Podcast, Greg Weldon addressed a wide range of pressing economic topics, offering insights into inflation, consumer credit challenges, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies. Below are some of the key questions posed by host Mike Maharrey and Weldon’s in-depth answers, providing valuable perspectives for investors navigating today’s complex markets.

How does the current economic environment differ from the 1980s?

The debt levels today are significantly higher, which fundamentally alters the economy’s ability to grow. Unlike the 1980s under Ronald Reagan, the U.S. no longer has the flexibility to manage inflation through high interest rates due to the massive debt burden.

What are the biggest concerns surrounding consumer credit?

Personal savings are now below total credit card debt, a scenario last seen in 2007.

Credit card delinquencies have exceeded 10%, matching levels from the 2008 financial crisis.

Weekly commercial bank loans fell by $19.3 billion recently, with $12.5 billion attributed to reduced credit card lending.

Credit card rejection rates for limit increases have surged from 20% to 44% in the past year.

What is the long-term outlook for gold?

Greg Weldon projects gold prices to reach $4,900 within three years, driven by strong central bank demand and limited speculative interest. Corrections in gold prices offer buying opportunities.

What are the key drivers for silver’s growth?

China’s increased demand for silver and its dual role as an industrial and monetary metal are critical. Silver’s technical breakout at $31.60 could signal a strong upward trend.

How do cryptocurrencies compare to gold?

Bitcoin behaves more like a risk asset tied to stock market movements than as “digital gold.” While useful for protecting against currency devaluation in some countries, cryptocurrencies face risks like infrastructure disruptions. Diversification with physical assets like gold is advised.

What are the investment opportunities in mining shares?

Weldon highlighted Canadian miners like Torex and Wheaton as strong candidates due to favorable technical setups and currency dynamics. Uranium stocks are also gaining momentum.

What are the biggest risks to the economy?

Severe drought conditions in the U.S., rising food prices, geopolitical tensions, and inflation pose significant challenges. These factors could force the Federal Reserve to act more aggressively, affecting market dynamics.

What resources does Greg Weldon offer for investors?

Weldon provides detailed reports like the Global Macro Strategy Report and The Gold Guru, along with managed account services. He can be contacted at [email protected] or through his podcast, Money Markets, and New Age Investing.

Where can people purchase gold and silver?

