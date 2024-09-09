Quantcast
Ohio AG Targets Biden-Harris Smuggling of Illegals into Communities

'We’re going to find a way to get this disaster in front of a federal judge...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Dave Yost
Dave Yost / IMAGE: Ohio Attorney General via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has launched an effort to block the Biden-Harris administration from sending illegal aliens into local communities at unprecedented levels.

This move comes in response to growing criticism as Ohio cities face a surge of foreign nationals admitted with the approval of the Biden-Harris DHS. 

“This is absurd – Springfield has swollen by more than a third due to migrants,” Yost said in a Monday press statement obtained by Headline USA. 

“How many people can they be expected to take? What are the limits to the federal government’s power? Could the federal government simply funnel into Ohio all the millions of migrants flooding in under the current administration’s watch?” he added. 

Yost hinted at potential lawsuits to address the issue, continuing, “We’re going to find a way to get this disaster in front of a federal judge.” 

At the center of Yost’s statement is the surge of illegal aliens in Springfield, Ohio—a city of less than 60,000, now grappling with an influx of 20,000 Haitians. 

“The problem is not migrants, it is way, way too many migrants in a short period of time,” the Republican attorney general noted. “The problem is a massive increase in the population without any communication or assistance from the federal government.” 

The influx has strained state resources, with reports of increased theft and car accidents. There are even rumors that some Haitian nationals have eaten local pets, including cats. 

This mirrors similar criticism in the Dominican Republic, Haiti’s neighbor, where there have been allegations of Haitians killing cats for consumption. 

In January 2024, Noticias SIN, a local news outlet, reported that residents of San Juan de La Maguana, in the Dominican province of Matas De Farfán, raised concerns about Haitians allegedly killing cats. 

A video shows a Dominican man questioning a presumed Haitian national about a missing cat while the latter is heard admitting to striking a cat with a wooden stick. “That’s criminal. If you kill a cat, you can kill anyone. My God,” the Dominican man is heard saying, as he warns the Haitian about missing pets.

