Dr. Hannibal Lecter in Ohio? Residents Claim Haitian Illegals Carved up Pets for Food

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) The internet responded with equal parts shock, outrage and amusement following recent reports that Haitian refugees who had infested the city of Springfield, Ohio, were eating local pets, according to the Gateway Pundit.

A Facebook post to a Springfield group detailed the tragic tale of a young girl’s lost cat that was found hanging, dead, from a tree branch, carved into and prepared for eating.

Springfield is a small town in Ohio. 4 years ago, they had 60k residents. Under Harris and Biden, 20,000 Haitian immigrants were shipped to the town. Now ducks and pets are disappearing. pic.twitter.com/OOFq3ZdTiA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 6, 2024

“My neighbor informed me that her daughters friend had lost her cat. She checked pages, kennels, asked around, etc.,” the post read. “One day she came home from work, as soon as she stepped out of her car, looked towards a neighbors house, where Haitians live, and saw her cat hanging from a branch, like you’d do a deer for butchering, and they were carving it up to eat.”

The poster also claimed that the Haitian refugees performed similar acts on dogs, ducks and geese.

Locals captured several photos of refugees carrying around animal carcasses.

Still can’t get over this Haitian dude walking around with an entire goose like it’s a freshly prepared bag of Chic-fil-a. We are so cooked. pic.twitter.com/Hgp3zwMumQ — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 9, 2024

Another appeared to show police confronting one of the culprits who had been caught eating a cat.

🚨 Woman arrested in Ohio for eating a neighbor’s pet cat — WHAT?! pic.twitter.com/mXKxlmQLTh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 9, 2024

In order to turn the increasingly red state back into the tossup category, the Biden administration dumped 20,000 unvetted migrants onto the city of Springfield, straining the city’s social services, causing a housing crisis and threatening the safety of the city’s actual American residents.

The Haitians make up nearly a quarter of the city’s population now.

A recent town meeting for the city of Springfield revealed just how frustrated the local residents are about the situation.

“They’re in the park grabbing up ducks by their neck and cutting their head off and walking off with them and eating them,” said one resident said. “Who is getting paid? Like, how much money is y’all really getting paid? Like, to bring them over here, like I know it’s deeper than them.”

One exasperated woman said she felt unsafe because they were camping out on her lawn.

Springfield, Ohio woman says homeless Haitians are trying to camp out on her front yard, says she “wants out of this town.” “I have men that cannot speak English in my front yard, screaming at me, throwing mattresses in my front yard.” “Look at me, I weigh 95 pounds. I couldn't… pic.twitter.com/eShzG8grC1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 9, 2024

“I don’t understand what you expect of us as citizens,” the 95-pound resident told the city commission.



“I understand they’re here under temporary protected status and you’re protecting them, and I understand that our city services are overwhelmed and understaffed, but who’s protecting us?” she continued. “Who’s protecting me? I want out of this town. I am sorry. Please give me a reason to stay.”

The deliberate move to repopulate the conservative state mirrors that in places like Minnesota, where many Somalian refugees were relocated during the Bill Clinton administration, dramatically shifting the political dynamic and empowering radical politicians like “Squad” Rep. Ilhan Omar and Gov. Tim Walz.

Several Ohio politicians made a point of welcoming and celebrating refugees from countries where behavior such as eating your neighbor’s cat is not frowned upon.

However, in response to the shocking reports that went viral over the weekend, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a legal effort to fight back against the onslaught of asylum-seekers.

The Trump campaign also denounced the reports, pinning blame on the administration’s “border czar” and current Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“This is on Kamala Harris, who even bragged about letting them into the country,” the Trump rapid-response team wrote in a press release on Monday.

“Border Czar Kamala has abused immigration law to import hundreds of thousands of migrants from third-world countries directly into U.S. communities—a mass relocation scheme that has cost countless American citizens their safety, their livelihoods, and even their lives,” it added.

Former President Donald Trump has made criticism of the Haitian refugees a frequent point of criticism in his rallies, making references to “Dr. Hannibal Lecter”—the villain from The Silence of the Lambs, famously portrayed by Anthony Hopkins—after reports in March, substantiated by video evidence, revealed that roving gangs in the war-torn nation were engaging in cannibalism.

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Here is disturbing footage of the Haitian cannibal gang eating body parts of one of their victims as he cooks in the fire. The Haiti Cannibal Gang leader is named ‘Barbeque’ and is now the most powerful man in Haiti after their Prime Minster Ariel Henry fled. https://t.co/2j41sdPZ4Z — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 10, 2024

Despite the evidence, leftist media outlets pounced to deny the story using the “no evidence” trope to lay cover for the Biden–Harris administration.

The media likewise was attempting to downplay and deny the recent Ohio reports, coming less than 60 days before the Nov. 5 election, where Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown looks to defend his seat and Ohio’s other senator, Republican JD Vance, is on the ballot as Trump’s running mate.

The media's new narrative on Springfield, OH is that it is a "conspiracy" theory and that any stories about migrants killing pets or beheading ducks at local parks are "debunked." In the Biden/Harris era, the quality of regime media has starkly gone down. The NYT sloppily says… pic.twitter.com/Eqt8dPksW1 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 9, 2024

But despite the efforts to memory-hole the shocking atrocities, Trump supporters quickly elevated it to meme status, with several posts that showed Trump rescuing cats and fowl from bloodthirsty Democrats and their voodoo-loving refugee allies.

Media outlets were quick to note that the humorous posts were generated by artificial intelligence and were not the actual Donald Trump.

Springfield has one hope. pic.twitter.com/SdwvkEokjK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 9, 2024

Trump will save them pic.twitter.com/5GCXVYVlUg — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 9, 2024

Kamala, bad for our pets, bad for America! Vote TRUMP 🇺🇸 VANCE FOR AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/nCsn1WLE9F — Mark UltraMaga 1A 2A (@MarkUltramaga) September 9, 2024

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.