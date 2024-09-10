Quantcast
Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Dr. Hannibal Lecter in Ohio? Residents Claim Haitian Illegals Carved up Pets for Food

Posted by Molly Bruns

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) The internet responded with equal parts shock, outrage and amusement following recent reports that Haitian refugees who had infested the city of Springfield, Ohio, were eating local pets, according to the Gateway Pundit.

A Facebook post to a Springfield group detailed the tragic tale of a young girl’s lost cat that was found hanging, dead, from a tree branch, carved into and prepared for eating.

“My neighbor informed me that her daughters friend had lost her cat. She checked pages, kennels, asked around, etc.,” the post read. “One day she came home from work, as soon as she stepped out of her car, looked towards a neighbors house, where Haitians live, and saw her cat hanging from a branch, like you’d do a deer for butchering, and they were carving it up to eat.”

The poster also claimed that the Haitian refugees performed similar acts on dogs, ducks and geese.

Locals captured several photos of refugees carrying around animal carcasses.

Another appeared to show police confronting one of the culprits who had been caught eating a cat.

In order to turn the increasingly red state back into the tossup category, the Biden administration dumped 20,000 unvetted migrants onto the city of Springfield, straining the city’s social services, causing a housing crisis and threatening the safety of the city’s actual American residents.

The Haitians make up nearly a quarter of the city’s population now.

A recent town meeting for the city of Springfield revealed just how frustrated the local residents are about the situation.

“They’re in the park grabbing up ducks by their neck and cutting their head off and walking off with them and eating them,” said one resident said. “Who is getting paid? Like, how much money is y’all really getting paid? Like, to bring them over here, like I know it’s deeper than them.”

One exasperated woman said she felt unsafe because they were camping out on her lawn.

“I don’t understand what you expect of us as citizens,” the 95-pound resident told the city commission.

“I understand they’re here under temporary protected status and you’re protecting them, and I understand that our city services are overwhelmed and understaffed, but who’s protecting us?” she continued. “Who’s protecting me? I want out of this town. I am sorry. Please give me a reason to stay.”

The deliberate move to repopulate the conservative state mirrors that in places like Minnesota, where many Somalian refugees were relocated during the Bill Clinton administration, dramatically shifting the political dynamic and empowering radical politicians like “Squad” Rep. Ilhan Omar and Gov. Tim Walz.

Several Ohio politicians made a point of welcoming and celebrating refugees from countries where behavior such as eating your neighbor’s cat is not frowned upon.

However, in response to the shocking reports that went viral over the weekend, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a legal effort to fight back against the onslaught of asylum-seekers.

The Trump campaign also denounced the reports, pinning blame on the administration’s “border czar” and current Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“This is on Kamala Harris, who even bragged about letting them into the country,” the Trump rapid-response team wrote in a press release on Monday.

“Border Czar Kamala has abused immigration law to import hundreds of thousands of migrants from third-world countries directly into U.S. communities—a mass relocation scheme that has cost countless American citizens their safety, their livelihoods, and even their lives,” it added.

Former President Donald Trump has made criticism of the Haitian refugees a frequent point of criticism in his rallies, making references to “Dr. Hannibal Lecter”—the villain from The Silence of the Lambs, famously portrayed by Anthony Hopkins—after reports in March, substantiated by video evidence, revealed that roving gangs in the war-torn nation were engaging in cannibalism.

Despite the evidence, leftist media outlets pounced to deny the story using the “no evidence” trope to lay cover for the Biden–Harris administration.

The media likewise was attempting to downplay and deny the recent Ohio reports, coming less than 60 days before the Nov. 5 election, where Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown looks to defend his seat and Ohio’s other senator, Republican JD Vance, is on the ballot as Trump’s running mate.

But despite the efforts to memory-hole the shocking atrocities, Trump supporters quickly elevated it to meme status, with several posts that showed Trump rescuing cats and fowl from bloodthirsty Democrats and their voodoo-loving refugee allies.

Media outlets were quick to note that the humorous posts were generated by artificial intelligence and were not the actual Donald Trump.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.

