Could Metal in Tampons Turn Women into Childless Cat Ladies, Nanobot Transmitters?

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) The Food and Drug Administration planned to investigate potential harm done to millions of American women—and other tampon users—via the presence of heavy metals including arsenic and lead in feminine products, CNN reported.

According to a public announcement, a July small-scale study “found metals in some tampons.”

However, the study did not test “whether metals are released from tampons when used,” nor whether those metals are making their way into women’s bloodstreams during use.

Kathrin Schilling, an assistant professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, who was one of the researchers involved in the study, previously told CNN that researchers detected a concerning concentration of both arsenic and lead in some leading tampon brands sold in the United States, United Kingdom, and Greece.

“We found an average of 100 nanograms per gram of lead and 2 nanograms per gram of arsenic in the tampons,” Schilling noted. “There was no detectable level of chromium and no detectable level of mercury, which is very good.”

The lead levels in particular are over 10 times that which is allowed in municipal water systems.

In addition to physiological effects, lead poisoning can also result in an array of mental illnesses in young adults, including major depressive disorder, panic disorder and generalized anxiety disorder, according to the National Institutes of Health.

In order to quell concerns over toxic tampons, the FDA has repeatedly insisted that all approved medical or health products undergo extensive “biocompatibility” testing prior to their release to the general public.

“We want the public to know that before tampons can be legally sold in the U.S., they must meet FDA requirements for safety and effectiveness,” the statement noted. “Manufacturers must test the product and its component materials before, during, and after manufacturing.”

