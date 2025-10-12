Sunday, October 12, 2025

Trump Fires Thousands of Federal Workers Amid Dems’ Shutdown

'I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
How Will the Government Shutdown Impact Gold Prices?

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAPresident Donald Trump has begun slashing federal agencies as Democrats hold federal funding hostage amid negotiations to reopen the government. More than 4,000 federal workers across several agencies are set to be laid off.  

Trump announced the move on Oct. 2 via Truth Social, writing: “I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity.” 

Russ Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, confirmed the layoffs Friday, tweeting that the Reductions in Force (RIFs) “have begun.” 

Specifically, the layoffs will affect the following departments and workers: Treasury (1,446); Health and Human Services (1,100–1,200 employees); Education (466); Commerce (315); Energy (187); Homeland Security (176); and the Environmental Protection Agency (20–30). 

The Trump administration detailed the mass firings in a court filing in response to a federal judge’s request amid a lawsuit regarding the layoffs. 

Other smaller agencies have also faced cuts, including the obscure Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, which saw all its staff fired, according to the Daily Caller. 

As reported by Politico, dozens of CDC officials have also been terminated, including the entire staff from the agency’s Washington office and other workers at the CDC’s Global Health Center and the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. 

Officials in the Epidemic Intelligence Service, Laboratory Leadership Service, Public Health Infrastructure Center and Office of Science were also ousted. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
ICE Arrests Journalist for Throwing Object at Law Enforcement
Next article
$4.5B Awarded in New Contracts to Build ‘Smart Wall’ Along Southwest Border

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com