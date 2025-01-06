Quantcast
Monday, January 6, 2025

Trump Seeks to Rein In GOP Dissenters w/ Mar-a-Lago Summits

Trump added in his Dec. 30 Truth Social post a warning to Republicans not to 'blow' their upcoming opportunity to govern with the GOP in control of all three branches of government.

Posted by Julianna Frieman
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump plans to rein in Republican dissenters with a Mar-a-Lago summit Friday through Sunday ahead of his inauguration.

Trump-endorsed House Speaker Mike Johnson was narrowly reelected to a second term Friday after two GOP holdouts changed their votes.

Trump reportedly worked with Johnson to determine which groups of House Republicans would be invited to meet with him at his Florida estate following Friday’s debacle, three sources involved in the planning told NBC News.

House Freedom Caucus members, lawmakers representing states affected by the state and local tax deduction cap and chairs and key committees will reportedly meet with Trump over the weekend, according to the outlet.

Members of the Freedom Caucus released a letter indicating that they held their nose in voting for Johnson, citing their “steadfast support of President Trump.”

Three GOP congressmen—Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Keith Self of Texas and Ralph Norman of South Carolina—initially voted against Johnson, who Trump said has his “Complete & Total Endorsement.”

Trump added in his Dec. 30 Truth Social post a warning to Republicans not to “blow” their upcoming opportunity to govern with the GOP in control of all three branches of government.

Self and Norman changed their minds minutes after casting their first votes. Both lawmakers revealed that Trump called them on the phone with a convincing rebuttal to their initial opposition.

Norman said Trump and Johnson promised to “fight for us” and “fight for everybody,” according to The Hill. Self said his talks with the president-elect were “lively.”

On Monday, Congress is scheduled to certify Trump’s second term—just as a massive snowstorm hits the U.S. Capitol.

Johnson urged lawmakers against leaving Washington, D.C. over the weekend, telling NBC News, “We got a big snowstorm coming to D.C., and we encourage all of our colleagues do not leave town, stay here, because, as you know, the Electoral Count Act requires this on Jan. 6 at 1 p.m., so whether we’re in a blizzard or not, we’re going to be in that chamber making sure this is done.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Nvidia Defies ‘Bubble Burst’ Projections, Continues to Drive AI Stocks Upward
Next article
CES Showcases Top Trends in Electronics and Emerging Technologies (Including AI)

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com