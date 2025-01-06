Will the Jan. 6 Snowstorm Stop Congress from Certifying Trump’s Election Win?

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Members of Congress could face difficulties returning to the U.S. Capitol on Monday as a massive winter snowstorm threatens the certification of President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 election win.

A winter storm warning was issued for Washington, D.C., central Maryland and Northern Virginia from 10 p.m. Sunday evening until 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Fox 5 DC. Lawmakers who went back home for the weekend could potentially face difficulties returning to certify Trump’s second term.

DC Storm Warning

Snow & Sleet up to 12" for Jan 6 When Congress is supposed to certify the Electoral Votes

Of course

Never a dull moment pic.twitter.com/jRejsmdP96 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 5, 2025

Washington D.C. could see between 5 and 10 inches of snow, according to weather alerts that float the possibility of 12-inch snowfall in certain areas as well. Photos and videos posted on social media showed the U.S. Capitol building and the White House covered in fresh snowfall.

The U.S. Capitol and the White House are covered in snow Monday as a heavy storm moves across the region. https://t.co/CTsCmA6bHv pic.twitter.com/mAjermzKrK — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 6, 2025

Current snow conditions from the US Capitol in Washington DC Reply with your photos/videos below👇 pic.twitter.com/MqCkBaQEiW — DMV News Live (@DCNewsLive) January 6, 2025

Newly reelected House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., made clear to colleagues that Trump’s certification would not be postponed for a snow day.

“We got a big snowstorm coming to D.C., and we encourage all of our colleagues do not leave town, stay here, because, as you know, the Electoral Count Act requires this on Jan. 6 at 1 p.m., so whether we’re in a blizzard or not, we’re going to be in that chamber making sure this is done,” Johnson told NBC News.

❄️ WINTER STORM WARNINGS now issued for DC, Central Maryland, and northern Virginia❄️ Extended HRRR runs getting out to at least the first part of the storm. Have about 4" on the ground in DC by sunrise Monday. NBM starting to show shades of a 6-10" zone in central Maryland… pic.twitter.com/BXadmk2QXS — Mike Thomas (@MikeTFox5) January 4, 2025

The Electoral Count Act says that a joint session of Congress must ensue on Jan. 6 — but it does not specify that the counting must conclude on that date. The House and Senate are expected to convene Monday at 1 p.m.

In 2021, Congress did not finish counting until the morning of Jan. 7.

Since the new 119th Congress was in session on Friday for swearing-in ceremonies, most members likely stayed in D.C. over the weekend.

White House and US Capitol in the snow at 640am https://t.co/Ufz7838bkQ pic.twitter.com/mEfuxfYEAo — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) January 6, 2025

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to preside over the certification of the reelection of Trump, who crushed her in the popular vote, Electoral College and all seven battleground states.

On Friday, Harris, who has two weeks left as President of the Senate, tensely and uncomfortably swore in members of the new GOP Senate majority.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.