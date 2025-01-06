Quantcast
Monday, January 6, 2025

Will the Jan. 6 Snowstorm Stop Congress from Certifying Trump’s Election Win?

‘Whether we’re in a blizzard or not, we’re going to be in that chamber making sure this is done…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
U.S. Capitol covered in snow
U.S. Capitol covered in snow / IMAGE: @DCNewsLive via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Members of Congress could face difficulties returning to the U.S. Capitol on Monday as a massive winter snowstorm threatens the certification of President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 election win.

A winter storm warning was issued for Washington, D.C., central Maryland and Northern Virginia from 10 p.m. Sunday evening until 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Fox 5 DC. Lawmakers who went back home for the weekend could potentially face difficulties returning to certify Trump’s second term.

Washington D.C. could see between 5 and 10 inches of snow, according to weather alerts that float the possibility of 12-inch snowfall in certain areas as well. Photos and videos posted on social media showed the U.S. Capitol building and the White House covered in fresh snowfall.

Newly reelected House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., made clear to colleagues that Trump’s certification would not be postponed for a snow day.

“We got a big snowstorm coming to D.C., and we encourage all of our colleagues do not leave town, stay here, because, as you know, the Electoral Count Act requires this on Jan. 6 at 1 p.m., so whether we’re in a blizzard or not, we’re going to be in that chamber making sure this is done,” Johnson told NBC News.

The Electoral Count Act says that a joint session of Congress must ensue on Jan. 6 — but it does not specify that the counting must conclude on that date. The House and Senate are expected to convene Monday at 1 p.m.

In 2021, Congress did not finish counting until the morning of Jan. 7.

Since the new 119th Congress was in session on Friday for swearing-in ceremonies, most members likely stayed in D.C. over the weekend.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to preside over the certification of the reelection of Trump, who crushed her in the popular vote, Electoral College and all seven battleground states.

On Friday, Harris, who has two weeks left as President of the Senate, tensely and uncomfortably swore in members of the new GOP Senate majority.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

