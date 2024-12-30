Trump Endorses Next House Speaker, Urges GOP Not to ‘Blow’ Second Term

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump endorsed Speaker Mike Johnson for reelection in a Monday post to Truth Social.

“He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN,” Trump wrote. “Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement.”



He also urged Republicans to not “blow” the upcoming opportunity, as the GOP will be in control of all three branches of government.

“LETS NOT BLOW THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY WHICH WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN,” he added.

Trump previously took aim at former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday for “one of the dumbest political decisions made in years.”

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump unleashed on McCarthy, who he called “a good man and a friend of mine,” and congressional Republicans for voting to raise the debt ceiling in May 2023 until Jan. 1, 2025.

BREAKING: Trump says that former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s extension of the debt ceiling “will go down as one of the dumbest political decisions in years.” pic.twitter.com/v1RgkG1bnU — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) December 29, 2024

“The extension of the Debt Ceiling by a previous Speaker of the House, a good man and a friend of mine, from this past September of the Biden Administration, to June of the Trump Administration, will go down as one of the dumbest political decisions made in years,” the president-elect wrote.

Trump warned that his incoming administration would inherit what was supposed to be President Joe Biden’s problem, adding that the GOP’s move achieved “nothing.”

“There was no reason to do it – NOTHING WAS GAINED, and we got nothing for it – A major reason why that Speakership was lost. It was Biden’s problem, not ours,” he said. “Now it becomes ours. I call it ‘1929 ‘ because the Democrats don’t care what our Country may be forced into. In fact, they would prefer ‘Depression’ as long as it hurt the Republican Party.”

Trump called for the House to force Democrats to go on record in a debt ceiling vote before he takes office on Jan. 20, 2025. The last time the legislative body voted on the issue was on May 31, 2023, and it passed in a bipartisan 314-117 vote, according to The Hill.

“The Democrats must be forced to take a vote on this treacherous issue NOW, during the Biden Administration, and not in June. They should be blamed for this potential disaster, not the Republicans!” Trump wrote.

Following Trump’s comments, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., took a swipe at McCarthy, who he spearheaded a successful effort to remove as GOP speaker.

.@realDonaldTrump blames @SpeakerMcCarthy for “one of the dumbest political decisions made in years” on the Debt Limit – and points out that this is why McCarthy lost the speakership. NO LIE DETECTED! pic.twitter.com/ZCcvDOYPMu — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 29, 2024

“@realDonaldTrump blames @SpeakerMcCarthy for ‘one of the dumbest political decisions made in years’ on the Debt Limit – and points out that this is why McCarthy lost the speakership,” Gaetz, who resigned from Congress after being tapped by Trump as his first attorney general pick, wrote on X. “NO LIE DETECTED!”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.