Trump Takes Final Questions of 2024 at MAGA’s New Year’s Eve Gala

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump took his final questions of 2024 Tuesday night from the red carpet of a New Years’ Eve gala held at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Reporters pelted Trump with inquiries relating to his endorsement of House Speaker Mike Johnson, the late Jimmy Carter and his warnings that Islamic terrorist group Hamas release hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2025 MARKS THE BEGINNING OF AMERICA’S GOLDEN AGE! pic.twitter.com/u9RnfOLYnW — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 1, 2025

“We’re just going to have a great nation again. We’re going to bring it back to it, better than it ever was,” Trump told the press, adding that “amazing things” are to come “fast.”

When asked about his New Years’ resolutions, Trump told reporters that all he wants for 2025 is for “everybody to be happy, healthy and well.”

Incoming First Lady Melania Trump stood beside her husband as he spoke to the press. She and the president-elect, dressed in a black-and-white suit, made a grand entrance to the tune of elegant classical music.

President @realDonaldTrump and @MELANIAJTRUMP walk the red carpet at Mar-a-Lago for NYE celebrations 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LZnh8RDt5G — Margo Martin (@margomartin) January 1, 2025

Others in attendance at the Republican’s New Year’s Eve party included incoming first sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk arrived with his young son on his shoulders, and popular Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was also spotted at the 2025 celebration.

Donald Trump Jr. arrives Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party pic.twitter.com/gaZh0ADhJk — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 1, 2025

Eric Trump arrives Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party pic.twitter.com/mFwL2gJBWk — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 1, 2025

Elon Musk arrives Mar-A-Lago New Year's Eve party with Trump pic.twitter.com/LqNGhWPDNa — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 1, 2025

Ted Cruz arrives Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party with Trump pic.twitter.com/hXRkIfpsHi — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 1, 2025

Lara Trump, the president-elect’s daughter-in-law and former Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair, performed musician Tom Petty’s hit song “I Won’t Back Down” on stage at the event.

🚨BREAKING: Lara Trump just sang her hit song "I Won't Back Down" at the beautiful Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Gala. pic.twitter.com/xOFUAYdGPL — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) January 1, 2025

On his endorsement of Johnson, Trump said, “He’s the one that can win right now. People like him. Almost everybody likes him.”

The president-elect told reporters that he does plan to attend Carter’s funeral on Jan. 9, but refused to disclose whether he spoke to the 39th president’s family.

President-elect Trump on House Speaker Mike Johnson: "He's the one that can win right now. People like him. Almost everybody likes him." pic.twitter.com/j9hCy9T7DU — CSPAN (@cspan) January 1, 2025

Q: "Do you plan to go to President Carter's funeral?" President-elect Trump: "I do. I'll be there. We were invited." Q: "Have you spoken to any Carter family members?" Trump: "I'd rather not say." pic.twitter.com/XUeX7OpC0b — CSPAN (@cspan) January 1, 2025

President-elect Trump: "They better let the hostages come back soon." pic.twitter.com/AwGK04RrP5 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 1, 2025

Answering a question about the war at the Gaza Strip, Trump said Hamas “better let the hostages come back soon.”

On stage, Trump told party attendees that his administration will do a “great job” during his second term. He said America will “be better than ever before.”