Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Trump Takes Final Questions of 2024 at MAGA’s New Year’s Eve Gala

'We're just going to have a great nation again. We're going to bring it back to it, better than it ever was...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Melania Trump looks on as President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters before a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump took his final questions of 2024 Tuesday night from the red carpet of a New Years’ Eve gala held at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Reporters pelted Trump with inquiries relating to his endorsement of House Speaker Mike Johnson, the late Jimmy Carter and his warnings that Islamic terrorist group Hamas release hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

“We’re just going to have a great nation again. We’re going to bring it back to it, better than it ever was,” Trump told the press, adding that “amazing things” are to come “fast.”

When asked about his New Years’ resolutions, Trump told reporters that all he wants for 2025 is for “everybody to be happy, healthy and well.”

Incoming First Lady Melania Trump stood beside her husband as he spoke to the press. She and the president-elect, dressed in a black-and-white suit, made a grand entrance to the tune of elegant classical music.

Others in attendance at the Republican’s New Year’s Eve party included incoming first sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk arrived with his young son on his shoulders, and popular Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was also spotted at the 2025 celebration.

 

Lara Trump, the president-elect’s daughter-in-law and former Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair, performed musician Tom Petty’s hit song “I Won’t Back Down” on stage at the event.

On his endorsement of Johnson, Trump said, “He’s the one that can win right now. People like him. Almost everybody likes him.”

The president-elect told reporters that he does plan to attend Carter’s funeral on Jan. 9, but refused to disclose whether he spoke to the 39th president’s family.

Answering a question about the war at the Gaza Strip, Trump said Hamas “better let the hostages come back soon.”

On stage, Trump told party attendees that his administration will do a “great job” during his second term. He said America will “be better than ever before.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

