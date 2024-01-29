Quantcast
Trump Blames Biden for Iran-Backed Deadly Attack, Citing ‘Weakness and Surrender’

'This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump sharply criticized President Joe Biden after three American servicemen were killed, and over 30 were injured, by an Iran-backed militia group in Jordan.

“The drone attack on a U.S. Military Installation in Jordan, killing 3 American Servicemembers, and wounding many more, marks a horrible day for America,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“My most profound sympathies go to the Families of the Brave Servicemembers we have lost. I ask all Americans to join me in praying for those who have been wounded,” he continued. 

The former president squarely placed the blame on Biden: “This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender.”

Biden, in response, assured that the U.S. will “respond” to those responsible for the deadly drone attack.

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” Biden said in a statement. 

“Together, we will keep the sacred obligation we bear to their families,” Biden added. “We will strive to be worthy of their honor and valor. We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt — we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing.”

The tragic incident unfolded in Tower 22, a military base in Jordan near the Syrian border. As reported by the Times of Israel, the base played a crucial role in the fight against the Islamic State and remains pivotal in American efforts to contain the growing Iranian presence in eastern Syria. 

CNN reported over 158 attacks on U.S. and allied forces in Iraq and Syria. However, this latest assault signifies an escalation in tensions in the Middle East following Hamas’ terror attack against Israel on Oct. 7. 

Biden is currently in South Carolina, campaigning for his re-election. 

