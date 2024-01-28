Quantcast
Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Calls Trump ‘Sitting President’

'I mean, come on, man...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Donald Trump and Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) In a Saturday speech in South Carolina, President Joe Biden referred to his predecessor, Donald Trump, as the “sitting president.”

This verbal misstep prompted the White House to swiftly correct the official transcript of the president’s speech. The revised version falsely portrayed Biden’s statement as referring to “a [former] President.”

Specifically, Biden claimed: “Did you see he recently said about that wants to – that he wants to see the economy crash this year? A sitting president. As they say in my faith, ‘Bless me, Father, for…’ I mean, come on, man.” 

Biden referenced an interview where Trump mentioned that if the economy were to crash, he hoped it would occur during Biden’s last year and not after 2024, potentially during his first year in the White House if elected. 

 “We have an economy that’s so fragile, and the only reason it’s running now is it’s running off the fumes of what we did. It’s just running off the fumes,” Trump said on Lindell TV’s Lou Dobbs Tonight.

“When there’s a crash, I hope it’s going to be during this, next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover. The one president – I just don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” Trump added.

The former president, currently seeking the Republican nomination in the 2024 election, referred to former President Herbert Hoover, whose initial year in office (1929) was marred by a market crash, leading to the Great Depression.

According to the Heritage Foundation, Hoover lost 6.4 million jobs in four years, witnessing the unemployment rate soar to 24.9%. Moreover, the GDP reportedly declined by over 25 percent under his administration. 

The White House seized on Trump’s remarks to misrepresent his assertions. “A commander in chief’s duty is to always put the American people first; never to hope that hard-working families suffer economic pain for their own political benefit,” Bates claimed.

