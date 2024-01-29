House Unleashes Impeachment Articles on Mayorkas’s Dereliction of Duty

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Republican-led Homeland Security Committee unveiled initial articles of impeachment against Alejandro Mayorkas, the embattled Department of Homeland Security secretary.

The impeachment is a response to widespread condemnation over the unprecedented influx of illegal aliens freely entering the U.S. under the Biden administration. Mayorkas faces two articles of impeachment, one for his “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and a second article for a “breach of public trust.”

Having exhausted all other options to hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable, it is unmistakably clear that Congress must exercise its constitutional duty and impeach him. pic.twitter.com/t8MpwAQ0tE — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) January 28, 2024

The first article outlines disturbing facts regarding the Mayorkas’ acts as DHS secretary. “Throughout his tenure as Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas has repeatedly violated laws enacted by Congress regarding immigration and border security,” Republicans declared in the first article.

“In large part because of his unlawful conduct, millions of aliens have illegally entered the United States on an annual basis with many unlawfully remaining in the United States. His refusal to obey the law is not only an offense against the separation of powers in the Constitution of the United States, it also threatens our national security,” Republicans allege in the first article,” they continued.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., pledged to hold a vote on whether to impeach Mayorkas “as soon as possible,” as reported by Fox News. On Twitter, he added, “I fully support @HomelandGOP’s impeachment efforts and I look forward to seeing Secretary Mayorkas held accountable for this catastrophe.”

The Biden administration has been processing mass parole permits for the unprecedented number of illegal aliens coming to the U.S. Republicans argue that this tactic allows illegal aliens, many of whom do not qualify for refugee benefits, to remain in the U.S. pending year-long applications.

Mayorkas admitted that a staggering 85% of illegal aliens who enter the U.S. are released to wait for their applications to be processed.

The second article of impeachment centers around Mayorkas’ claim that the border is secure, directly contradicting data and evidence showing otherwise. In December alone, the U.S. processed 302,000 illegal aliens—the highest number ever recorded in U.S. history.

“Alejandro N. Mayorkas knowingly made false statements to Congress that the border is ‘secure,’ that the border is ‘no less secure than it was previously,’ that the border is ‘closed,’ and that DHS has ‘operational control’ of the border,” Republicans declared in the second article of impeachment.