Trump Assassination Plotter Pleads Guilty to Killing Parents

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A Wisconsin teenager implicated in a plot to assassinate Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to murdering his parents.

The teenager, Nikita Casap, 18, was arrested last February for killing his mother, Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, at their village of Waukesha. The FBI learned of his assassination plot against Trump while searching his electronic devices.

According to Fox 6, Casap also had a three-page apparent manifesto entitled “Accelerate the Collapse.” That document reportedly called for a “a political revolution in the United States” to “save the white race” from “Jewish controlled” politicians. Casap was allegedly a follower of the Satanic accelerationist group Order of Nine Angles, which seeks to collapse Western civilization.

“An excerpt from the three-page document specifically referenced President Donald Trump and said ‘getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president’ is ‘guaranteed to bring in some chaos.’ It later said: ‘Point being this manifesto is specifically for the attack that targets Trump,’” Fox 6 reported last year.

The search warrant further showed that FBI agents interviewed one of Casap’s classmates, who said he planned to kill his parents but didn’t have a gun. The classmate also reportedly told the FBI that Casap was in contact with someone in Russia and was “planning to overthrow the government of the United States and assassinate President Trump.”

Casap also allegedly wanted to escape to Ukraine afterwards.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Casap could be seen shaking in his chair as Wisconsin Judge Ralph Ramirez explained to him the implications of his crimes: He could spend the rest of his life in prison. Casap said he understood, and admitted to his guilt.

A sentencing hearing is set for March 5.

Casap is one of numerous shooters to have been investigated by the FBI before his attack.

According to court filings from defendant Nikita Casap’s case, the FBI visited his home in 2023 to investigate “unrelated IP internet activity.”

Interesting tidbit from the Satanic alleged Trump assassination plotter's case.

"Last year fbi visited lol" 👀 pic.twitter.com/zifUvUpMGQ — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) April 15, 2025

“The FBI interviewed the Casap family in November of 2023 for unrelated internet IP activity. All members of the family denied the IP activity and Agents were allowed to view devices and internet history and found no corroboration of the alleged internet activity,” states a March 18 search warrant for Casap’s electronic devices, which was unsealed earlier this month.

Casap later laughed about his encounter with the FBI while chatting with someone on TikTok.

“My parents don’t know lol, they would take my phone away if they did. Especially since last year FBI visited lol,” Casap told someone who was asking if his parents knew he was interested in the Order of Nine Angles.

Less than two months after that online discussion, Casap killed his mother and stepfather. Officers found the bodies of Casap, 35; and Mayer, 51, on Feb. 28. Family members requested a well-being check after Mayer didn’t report for work and Nikita Casap skipped school for about two weeks.

Other prominent examples of mass shooters and terrorists who were on the FBI’s “radar” include Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza, Orlando Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen and Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.