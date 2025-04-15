Satanic Trump Assassination Plotter Was on the FBI’s Radar, Records Show

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The 17-year-old who allegedly murdered his own parents and plotted to assassinate President Donald Trump was apparently on the FBI’s radar.

According to court filings from defendant Nikita Casap’s case, the FBI visited his home in 2023 to investigate “unrelated IP internet activity.”

“The FBI interviewed the Casap family in November of 2023 for unrelated internet IP activity. All members of the family denied the IP activity and Agents were allowed to view devices and internet history and found no corroboration of the alleged internet activity,” states a March 18 search warrant for Casap’s electronic devices, which was unsealed earlier this month.

Casap later laughed about his encounter with the FBI while chatting with someone on TikTok.

“My parents don’t know lol, they would take my phone away if they did. Especially since last year FBI visited lol,” Casap told someone who was asking if his parents knew he was interested in the Order of Nine Angles—a Satanic accelerationist cult that aims to destroy Western civilization.

Less than two months after that online discussion, Casap allegedly killed his mother, Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, at their village of Waukesha. Officers found the bodies of Casap, 35; and Mayer, 51, on Feb. 28. Family members requested a well-being check after Mayer didn’t report for work and Nikita Casap skipped school for about two weeks.

Authorities believe the parents were killed weeks earlier. Prosecutors said in court that the couple’s bodies were so badly decomposed that they had to be identified through dental records.

The FBI purportedly only learned of his assassination plot against Trump while searching his electronic devices after the parents were killed. Fox 6 in Milwaukee obtained the search warrant first, and reported on its contents on Friday.

“According to the warrant, investigators uncovered material on Casap’s cellphone related to ‘The Order of Nine Angels,’” Fox 6 reported. “The warrant also said Casap paid for, at least in part, ‘a drone and explosives to be used as a weapon of mass destruction to commit an attack.’”

Casap also allegedly wanted to escape to Ukraine afterwards.

The search warrant further showed that FBI agents interviewed one of Casap’s classmages, who said he planned to kill his parents but didn’t have a gun. The classmate also reportedly told the FBI that Casap was in contact with someone in Russia and was “planning to overthrow the government of the United States and assassinate President Trump.”

Casap, in custody at the Waukesha County jail on a $1 million bond, is due in court next month to enter a plea.

Casap is one of dozens of alleged murderers to have been investigated by the FBI beforehand. Prominent examples of mass shooters who were on the FBI’s “radar” include Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza, Orlando Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen and Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Lanza’s case somewhat resembles Casap’s, in that FBI agents had reportedly previously questioned Lanza for his online activity.

“Years before the Sandy Hook shooting, law enforcement agents visited Lanza’s family home after he hacked into a government computer system in ninth grade, his neighbors told FBI agents investigating the Sandy Hook shooting,” USA Today reported in October 2017, citing FBI records. “Agents then apparently told Nancy Lanza that if her son was that smart, he could have a job with them someday.”

Meanwhile, Casap is also the latest O9A adherent to commit a gruesome act of violence. Headline USA has reported extensively on the terrorist activities of O9A, as well as its offshoot, the sex abuse network 764.

Satanism’s Threat to Western Society

According to the Justice Department, Satanic accelerationist groups such as the Order of the Nine Angles, 764 and their various offshoots have a terroristic goal: They want to corrupt the youth, which will accelerate the collapse of Western society.

In recent months, the DOJ has begun to treat Satanic accelerationist groups as gangs, warning the public of the threat they pose to teenagers in particular. Last month, after 764 member Richard “Rabid” Densmore was sentenced Thursday to 30 years imprisonment for sexually exploiting a child, the DOJ warned the public that “this case represents a new and depraved threat against our kids.”

“Members of 764 gain notoriety by systematically targeting, grooming, and extorting victims through online social media platforms. Members demand that victims engage in and share media of self-mutilation, sexual acts, harm to animals, acts of random violence, suicide, and murder, all for the purpose of accelerating chaos and disrupting society and the world order,” the DOJ said last month in a press release.

At least two school shootings have been linked to O9A and 764 in recent months.

The first shooting occurred in January, when a 17-year-old black student named Solomon Henderson allegedly opened fire—killing a female student and wounding one other before killing himself.

Henderson apparently operated the Twitter/X account @GroidCell, which is linked to the Satanic 764 pedophile network. His manifesto also claimed that he had connections with other school shooters, including 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who opened fire during a study hall last December.

Ken Silva contributed to this report.