Prosecutor Wants to Stay on Charlie Kirk Murder Case, Despite Being Related to Someone Who Was There

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Utah County Attorney’s Office is downplaying the fact that one of its prosecutors is related to a student who was at the infamous Turning Point USA event where conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated last September at Utah Valley University.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said in a Monday court filing that the unnamed prosecutor’s relationship with one of the attendees has no bearing on how he’ll handle the case. Gray’s Tuesday filing was in response to a motion from alleged assassin Tyler Robinson’s lawyers to disqualify the entire Utah County Attorney’s Office from prosecuting the case.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, “The prosecutor’s loved one, who is a student, did not personally see the shooting … Gray added that the student was not in the line of sight of the gunman, who law enforcement says fired a single bullet from a rooftop.

“The student did not feel traumatized by the event, Gray wrote, and they have not missed classes or needed counseling,” the newspaper added.

Robinson’s attorneys beg to differ.

“There is no way to predict at this time what directions this case may take, what critical prosecutorial decisions will be required, and how they may be impacted by the experience Mr. [REDACTED] had with his both in real time and after the initial crisis,” their Dec. 10 motion says.

The name of the Charlie Kirk case prosecutor with the conflict of interest is redacted. But based on the size of the name/title redactions, the description, and him being listed in this press release, I'm going to guess that it's Chief Deputy Chad Grunander. Just a guess! https://t.co/XwdvLQYCpV pic.twitter.com/oO2R5Tktfi — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) December 20, 2025

“These influences may be subtle. For example, Mr. [REDACTED] may be less inclined to believe a witness whose observations are not consistent with those of his [REDACTED]. Or he may make specific strategic decisions to avoid his [REDACTED] having to testify, even if that may not be in the best interests of the State’s case.”

Robinson’s lawyers don’t just want the specific prosecutor disqualified. They want the entire UCAO barred from the case on the grounds that the prosecutor shared his relative’s experiences with most of the office—something that may have influenced their decision to pursue the death penalty.

The prosecutors have yet to publicly respond to the motion. Robinson has not yet been arraigned. His next hearing is later this month.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.