Newsom Considers Creating ‘Immigrant Support Network’

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s team is reportedly crafting a plan to aid illegal aliens, according to POLITICO.

The outlet obtained a draft titled “Immigrant Support Network Concept” which aims for the “creation of an Immigrant Support Network comprised of regional ‘hubs’ to connect at-risk individuals, their families, and communities with community systems—such as legal services, schools, labor unions, local governments, etc.”

Newsom’s office told Fox News the California Department of Social Services prepared the unreviewed draft.

Scott Murray, a deputy director for the Public Affairs and Outreach Programs for the Department of Social Services, said the draft was not a finalized.

“This document is an internal and deliberative draft document meant for internal discussions as part of a number of possible considerations given the incoming federal administration’s public remarks,” he said.

President-elect Donald Trump election campaign focused on securing the borders and stopping illegal immigration.

Trump’s incoming border czar Tom Homan already warned Democrats who claim they will not comply with Trump’s immigration plans.

“It is a felony to knowingly harbor or conceal an illegal immigrant from immigration authorities. Don’t test us,” Homan said.

He added he would have no problem arresting anyone who attempts to defy the administration.

“But, look, me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing,” he said. “He’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail.”

The Denver mayor suggested he would resist Trump’s deportation efforts, which he later backtracked on.

In addition, other Democrats suggested they would defy the upcoming orders.

The far-left American Civil Liberties Union told cities and states it devised a plan on how to help illegals avoid deportation.

Democrats New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a different approach and already had a meeting with Homan on how they can work together.

“We’re not going to be a safe haven for those who commit repeated violent crimes against innocent migrants, immigrants and longstanding New Yorkers,” Adams said in a press conference following the meeting.