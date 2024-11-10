The ‘Trump Effect’: America Sees Major Wins 3 Days After MAGA Takeover

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Republicans boasted of several positive developments both domestically and globally, all attributed to what has been termed the “Trump Effect.”

Rep. Byron Donalds and content creator Joshua Jake took to X Saturday to highlight 13 major changes following President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory on Tuesday.

In a tweet that has garnered over 5.2 million views, Donalds celebrated four domestic wins, including Trump’s selection of campaign manager Susie Wiles as the first female White House chief of staff.

Jake shared a viral compilation clip of the all major changes after Trump was elected. This video has gained over 82 million views.

This week, NYC Mayor Eric Adams halted taxpayer-funded debit cards for illegal aliens and so-called foreign nationals paroled by the Biden-Harris administration.

American shoe company Steve Madden cut its Chinese production by half in preparation for tariffs under Trump, bringing jobs back to the U.S.

Following Trump’s victory, the stock market and Bitcoin hit “all-time highs,” Donalds noted. Notably, Trump had predicted a market crash similar to 1929 if Harris won.

Donalds also noted that after Election Day, a massive caravan of 3,000 would-be illegal aliens disbanded as they realized Biden’s open border policies would soon come to an end.

These victories extended to the international stage as well.

Donalds noted that within 72 hours of Trump’s election, Qatar agreed to kick Hamas leaders out of Doha, their former safe haven. Hamas also called for an “immediate” end to the war with Israel.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban expressed a desire for a “new chapter” with Trump’s return to the White House in 2025.

The Taliban’s comments came after Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan paved the way for the radical Islamist group to take over in 2021.

China, a major competitor, affirmed its desire for a “peaceful coexistence” with the U.S.

Russia, another U.S. rival, declared itself “ready” to speak with the U.S. government. These comments coincide with Ukraine’s conversations with Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk.

The European Union also said it is open to buying natural gas from the U.S. to avoid being hit with tariffs under the new Trump administration.