Tim Walz Groomer Claims Raise Red Flags, Echo Past ‘Horse’ Yarn

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Many conservative figures are questioning the veracity of salacious claims against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz that have gone viral on the social media platform X.

On Sunday, a page called DocNetyoutube (known as Doc) claimed to possess documents from three alleged individuals who suggested they were abused in the company of Walz.

In several incoherent and cautiously worded tweets, Doc claimed to have received emails from alleged victims willing to speak publicly about their experiences with Walz.

The page released a separate statement, allegedly from a victim, claiming the individual was with Walz when he received his DUI and vowed to file a lawsuit against him. The letter never explicitly accused Walz of committing abuse.

One user on X, Agent Self FBI, highlighted inconsistencies in the date formats of some emails released by Doc, a red flag given Proton Mail’s typical formatting standards.

The date and time stamps are inconsistent formatted on his screenshots. Post 1: Thursday, August 01, 2024

Post 2: Thursday August 8, 2024

Post 3: Friday, August 9, 2024 Protonmail omits time zone, and does NOT include a leading 0 in single digit times. — Agent Self FBI (@AgentSelf99B) October 13, 2024

Megyn Kelly, Jack Posobiec, and Chadwick Moore were among the personalities who have disputed Doc’s unsubstantiated claims.

“That Tim Walz story feeling like planted disinfo op,” Posobiec wrote.

Journalist Nick Sortor replied to Posobiec’s post, affirming that the allegations appeared to be published “with the intent of making Trump supporters seem like unhinged lunatics.”

With the intent of making Trump supporters seem like unhinged lunatics. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 14, 2024

Kelly wrote in a post that she noticed “many obvious red flags” in Doc’s accusations and was unsure whether the allegations had “even a scintilla” of truth.

In the post, Kelly recalled how Doc failed to substantiate his claims that ABC News colluded with Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the second presidential debate.

I don’t know whether the stuff being peddled by a certain X account re: Tim Walz has even a scintilla of truth behind it. I see the many obvious red flags.

What I can report is that a month ago this same account claimed he had an ABC whistleblower (1) alleging serious ethical… — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 14, 2024

Last month, Doc vaguely claimed to know of a whistleblower and alleged audio suggesting the network had preemptively handed the debate questions to Harris.

Doc has not produced substantial evidence to back up the claims, and no whistleblower has come forward.

If these latest allegations are proven false, it would mark the second time Walz has been the target of salacious rumors.

Earlier this year, rumors spread on X claiming the now-Harris running mate was hospitalized after allegedly consuming horse semen.

The accusations gained traction amid the left’s own absurd and demonstrably false claims against Sen. JD Vance.

According to the left, Vance’s best-selling book Hillbilly Elegy included a bizarre story about him having sex with a coach. The book does not contain such a story.