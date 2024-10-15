Quantcast
Tim Walz Groomer Claims Raise Red Flags, Echo Past ‘Horse’ Yarn

'That Tim Walz story feeling like planted disinfo op...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Tim Walz
Tim Walz / IMAGE: @townhallcom via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Many conservative figures are questioning the veracity of salacious claims against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz that have gone viral on the social media platform X. 

On Sunday, a page called DocNetyoutube (known as Doc) claimed to possess documents from three alleged individuals who suggested they were abused in the company of Walz. 

In several incoherent and cautiously worded tweets, Doc claimed to have received emails from alleged victims willing to speak publicly about their experiences with Walz. 

The page released a separate statement, allegedly from a victim, claiming the individual was with Walz when he received his DUI and vowed to file a lawsuit against him. The letter never explicitly accused Walz of committing abuse. 

One user on X, Agent Self FBI, highlighted inconsistencies in the date formats of some emails released by Doc, a red flag given Proton Mail’s typical formatting standards.

Megyn Kelly, Jack Posobiec, and Chadwick Moore were among the personalities who have disputed Doc’s unsubstantiated claims.

“That Tim Walz story feeling like planted disinfo op,” Posobiec wrote. 

Journalist Nick Sortor replied to Posobiec’s post, affirming that the allegations appeared to be published “with the intent of making Trump supporters seem like unhinged lunatics.” 

Kelly wrote in a post that she noticed “many obvious red flags” in Doc’s accusations and was unsure whether the allegations had “even a scintilla” of truth.

In the post, Kelly recalled how Doc failed to substantiate his claims that ABC News colluded with Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the second presidential debate.

Last month, Doc vaguely claimed to know of a whistleblower and alleged audio suggesting the network had preemptively handed the debate questions to Harris.

Doc has not produced substantial evidence to back up the claims, and no whistleblower has come forward. 

If these latest allegations are proven false, it would mark the second time Walz has been the target of salacious rumors.

Earlier this year, rumors spread on X claiming the now-Harris running mate was hospitalized after allegedly consuming horse semen. 

The accusations gained traction amid the left’s own absurd and demonstrably false claims against Sen. JD Vance.  

According to the left, Vance’s best-selling book Hillbilly Elegy included a bizarre story about him having sex with a coach. The book does not contain such a story. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
