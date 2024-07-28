Kamala Hypocrisy: Sexual Joke Against Vance Despite Anti-Sexism Cries

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to seize on misinformation about demonstrably false claims concerning sexual acts by JD Vance, President Donald Trump’s running mate.

This comes as pro-Harris pundits sound the alarm about so-called sexist and misogynistic attacks lobbed at her. Such concerns went out of the window this weekend.

On Saturday, the Harris campaign tweeted, “JD Vance does not couch his hatred for women,” seemingly poking fun at viral yet false assertions that Vance once wrote about simulating a sexual act on a coach.

The Harris campaign used the verb “coach” to describe a Vance tweet from 2021 that read, “The cat ladies, man. They must be stopped.” At the time, Vance was not a politician.

The false coach claims stem from social media posts about a fake Vance anecdote in his autobiography, Hillbilly Elegy, about using a coach and gloves to simulate penetration.

Such claims are verifiably false, but they did not stop the Harris campaign from using it to attack Vance.

The Harris campaign will portray her as the adult in the room, but here they are pushing the thing that some left-wing rando made up about JD Vance. https://t.co/t9aVHxQw6N — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 28, 2024

Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross tweeted, “The Harris campaign will portray her as the adult in the room, but here they are pushing the thing that some left-wing rando made up about JD Vance.”

Others were supportive of the Harris campaign’s disturbing joke, with one user tweeting, “RIP ‘when they go low we go high’ 2016-2024,” and another adding, “When they go low, we go for the coach.”

This comes as the Harris campaign faces questions about her rise to power and her 1990s affair with Willie Brown, the then-married speaker of the California Assembly. Brown later became the mayor of San Francisco.

Brown has long been credited as the force that propelled Harris into politics by appointing her to powerful California commissions, then known as “patronage” positions.

Earlier this week, Fox Business contributor Alex Lace came under fire for referring to Harris as the “original Hawk Tuah girl,” a phrase used to described oral sex.

Leftists argue that suggesting Harris owes her career to Brown is sexist and misogynistic. However, the Harris campaign’s willingness to joke about sex acts involving Vance appears hypocritical.