Senate to Investigate ABC News Debate Collusion w/ Harris Campaign

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) ABC News has landed in hot water once again, now facing a Senate investigation over allegations it colluded with Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign to rig the presidential debate against President Donald Trump.

Led by Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Ks., the probe targets ABC President Almin Karamehmedovic and Harris-Walz Campaign Manager Julie Chávez Rodriguez, demanding both release pre-debate correspondence and internal communications.

Marshall’s probe comes as ABC News faces mounting accusations of leftist bias during the debate, where anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis fact-checked Trump exclusively. Meanwhile, Harris went unchallenged despite making at least 25 false claims, according to a Federalist report.

“The American people deserve transparency and accountability from the mainstream media and full accounting of whether ABC News coordinated with the Harris campaign to skew the debate’s questions and fact-checking in favor of the Vice President,” Marshal wrote Wednesday in a three-page letter.

Karamehmedovic and Chávez Rodriguez have until Sept. 27 to provide the requested information. It is unclear whether they intend to comply. The ABC News executive did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comment.

In his letter, Marshall cited evidence of ABC News’s leftist bias, pointing to a Media Research Center report that found Muir’s coverage of Harris was 100% positive, while coverage of Trump was strikingly 93% negative.

Muir did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comment or an interview after his debate hosting led to a 12% drop in viewership.

Muir dismissed the criticism as “noise” during an interview on ABC News’s Live with Kelly & Mark with co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Read Marshall’s letter to ABC News and the Harris campaign below.