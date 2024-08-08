Quantcast
Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Tim Walz Faces False Claims of Horse-Related Depravity

'I swear this isn't satire...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Tim Walz
Tim Walz / Image: KARE

Editor’s Note: This article covers viral yet demonstrably false claims about Tim Walz that some readers may find disturbing.

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Will Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz swallow his pride or spit out a response to the unproven accusations that he once drank horse semen? 

This may be the question on Americans’ minds as some Twitter users continue to joke about the rumor—paralleling the demonstrably fake claims that Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, once had sex with a “couch.” 

It isn’t immediately clear who originated the claims about Walz, the Daily Dot reported on Wednesday.  

The meme appeared online shortly after Walz jested about debating Vance “if he’s willing to get off the couch,” seemingly referencing the Vance couch sex claims.

“See what I did there?” Walz joked during a Philadelphia rally on Tuesday as Harris stood back and laughed. 

Walz perhaps was not aware that he would be flooded with similar allegations, this time involving a horse.

On Twitter, the horse jokes quickly gained traction, with some individuals sharing a fabricated fact-check by the Associated Press on the claims. 

“THE CLAIM: Walz once had his stomach pumped because he drank a gallon of human semen,” the false fact-check read. “THE FACTS: It was horse semen.”

One tweet of the fact-check garnered over 4.3 million views. Many users shared it to mock the AP for its since-deleted fact-check that had amplified the Vance-couch claim by drawing more attention to it on social media 

“No, JD Vance did not have sex with a couch,” a brazenly AP headline read. The backlash was so forceful that the outlet took the fact-check down, conveniently claiming it had not gone through the proper editing channels.

Despite the now-deleted fact-check, the Harris campaign, Democrat lawmakers, leftist pundits and late-night hosts seized on the joke to attack Vance, even when it meant admittedly spreading what they would describe as misinformation. 

This is the state of the 2024 presidential election.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump’s New Nickname for Kamala Bewilders Leftists, Elicits Cries of ‘Racism’
Next article
Barron Trump Delivers on Big Social-Media Event, Earns Thanks from Dad

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com