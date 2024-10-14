Michael Moore Urges Biden to Cancel Student Loans, Abolish Death Penalty Before Leaving Office

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) Left-wing activist and filmmaker Michael Moore issued a bold call to President Joe Biden as his term nears its end, urging him in a blog post to cancel student debt, eliminate the death penalty and halt aid to Israel, among a list of other items.

Moore encouraged the lame-duck president to take decisive action during his last 100 days in office, referring to it as an opportunity to fulfill his political “bucket list.”

He specifically urged the president to forgive all student and medical debt, stating that a few strokes of his pen could significantly improve the lives of millions—despite the fact that the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly denied Biden’s attempts to declare student-loan amnesty without congressional approval.

Moore criticized Biden for continuing to support Israel, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of violating international red lines and disrespecting the U.S., “spitting in [Biden’s] face.”

He described the ongoing support as “funding a genocide” in the Middle East in an anti-Israel rant and insisted that Biden must stop this aid immediately.

Additionally, he called for the president to “empty federal death row” by abolishing the death penalty altogether. These proposals were among the 13 items Moore included in his blog.

“You don’t answer to anyone,” Moore emphasized, reminding Biden that he is not a lame-duck president. “For the first time in 50 years, you don’t have to campaign for anything. You are the opposite of lame … and you are not a duck.”

Moore expressed confidence that Biden could leave the White House a hero by unilaterally enacting significant reforms before his term ends.

Moore highlighted Biden’s unique position: “With just a stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible.”

He reminded the president of his immunity from prosecution for official acts, referencing a July Supreme Court decision writing, “The Supreme Court has just granted you super powers—AND immunity!”

Known for his documentary Fahrenheit 9/11, Moore reiterated that Biden ultimately answers to the people who elected him, stating, “The only people you have to answer to is us. The people who put you there.”

While the implementation of these policies would be unconstitutional, bordering on authoritarianism, Moore maintained that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is the real threat to democracy, as he has often espoused over the last nine years.

Earlier this year, Moore urged Biden to resign from office immediately after he dropped out of the race in order to give Vice President Kamala Harris a better chance as the incumbent president.

Moore, who accurately predicted the outcome of the 2016 election against prevailing expert analyses, recently stated that Trump’s chances in 2024 are “toast.”

In 2018, he released the documentary film Fahrenheit 11/9, which examined Trump’s rise to power.