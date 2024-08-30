Quantcast
Thursday, August 29, 2024

Media Condemn This Trump Post, Ignore Dems’ Vulgarity Toward Him, Vance

'The media's coverage of these crude jokes targeting Trump and Vance was overwhelmingly positive, exposing yet another instance of media hypocrisy...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence on the Scott Northern Wake Campus of Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Editor’s Note: This article includes quotes with sexual language that some readers may find offensive.

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Despite turning a blind eye to sexual jokes aimed at Sen. JD Vance, some leftist media outlets clutched their pearls over Truth Social post by President Donald Trump.

The post, allegedly shared on Wednesday, targeted Vice President Kamala Harris and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. It featured a screenshot of a photo of the two women, accompanied by the comment: “Funny how blowjobs impacted both their careers differently…” 

The photo likely referred to former President Bill Clinton’s affair with his White House intern Monica Lewinsky and to Harris’s affair with then-Speaker of the California Assembly Willie Brown.

It’s unclear whether Trump noticed the caption before re-posting it on Truth Social. He appeared to have removed it from his page, a Headline USA review of his page found. 

Media pundits sharply criticized Trump for the photo, with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper leading the charge, accusing the former president of taking the attacks “to a whole other level.” 

These attacks on Trump stand in stark contrast to how the media has covered vulgar remarks directed at Trump and his running mate, Vance, by Democrats. 

For example, at the Democratic National Convention, former President Barack Obama made a not-so-subtle joke about the “size” of Trump’s crowds, using hand gestures typically associated with describing male genitalia.

Throughout the DNC, several Democrats – including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D- Mass., and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. – repeatedly referenced the sickening fake claims that Vance had sex with a “couch.” 

Their sexual attacks followed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s similar jab when he was announced as Harris’s running mate.

“I can’t wait to debate this guy. That’s if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up,” Walz said at a rally in Philadelphia earlier this month.

The media’s coverage of these crude jokes targeting Trump and Vance was overwhelmingly positive, exposing yet another instance of media hypocrisy.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NPR Concocts Fake-News Smear Claiming Trump Scuffled w/ Arlington Cemetery Staff
Next article
Jen Psaki and Don Lemon Peeved that Black Voters Support Trump

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com