Media Condemn This Trump Post, Ignore Dems’ Vulgarity Toward Him, Vance

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Despite turning a blind eye to sexual jokes aimed at Sen. JD Vance, some leftist media outlets clutched their pearls over Truth Social post by President Donald Trump.

The post, allegedly shared on Wednesday, targeted Vice President Kamala Harris and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. It featured a screenshot of a photo of the two women, accompanied by the comment: “Funny how blowjobs impacted both their careers differently…”

The photo likely referred to former President Bill Clinton’s affair with his White House intern Monica Lewinsky and to Harris’s affair with then-Speaker of the California Assembly Willie Brown.

It’s unclear whether Trump noticed the caption before re-posting it on Truth Social. He appeared to have removed it from his page, a Headline USA review of his page found.

Media pundits sharply criticized Trump for the photo, with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper leading the charge, accusing the former president of taking the attacks “to a whole other level.”

These attacks on Trump stand in stark contrast to how the media has covered vulgar remarks directed at Trump and his running mate, Vance, by Democrats.

For example, at the Democratic National Convention, former President Barack Obama made a not-so-subtle joke about the “size” of Trump’s crowds, using hand gestures typically associated with describing male genitalia.

Throughout the DNC, several Democrats – including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D- Mass., and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. – repeatedly referenced the sickening fake claims that Vance had sex with a “couch.”

Their sexual attacks followed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s similar jab when he was announced as Harris’s running mate.

“I can’t wait to debate this guy. That’s if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up,” Walz said at a rally in Philadelphia earlier this month.

The media’s coverage of these crude jokes targeting Trump and Vance was overwhelmingly positive, exposing yet another instance of media hypocrisy.