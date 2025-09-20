Saturday, September 20, 2025

TikTok Bans Vids of Lawmakers Honoring Charlie Kirk

'This is just crazy that these extremely tame videos of lawmakers are getting flagged like this...'

Posted by Editor 1
TikTok
TikTok / PHOTO: AP

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The prospect of a nationwide ban on TikTok didn’t deter the popular social-media company from implementing its own bans on videos of lawmakers lamenting the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

@off.the.press.news Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot Wednesday afternoon during an event at Utah Valley University, which spurred immediate reaction from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) a House hearing happening at the same time. #news #shorts #charliekirk #charlie #kirk #utah #utahvalley #saltlakecity #slc #congress #breaking ♬ original sound – Off The Press

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were in direct negotiations to prevent a U.S. ban from taking effect ahead of a looming legislative deadline.

Meanwhile, left-wing influencers were using the outlet to spread hatred and vitriol over Kirk’s Sept. 10 killing, allegedly at the hands of a deranged furry enthusiast.

But it was tributes honoring Kirk where TikTok drew the line, the Daily Signal reported.

It accused upstart media company Off The Press of violating “community guidelines” after the outlet posted a series of videos featuring lawmakers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

After two strikes, TikTok reportedly issued a permanent ban for Off The Press. However, it subsequently restored the account, which had nearly 40,000 followers as of Saturday.

“What we’ve seen from TikTok is arbitrary takedowns of important news content, specifically videos of lawmakers making remarks on Capitol Hill,” OTP Managing Editor Julian Baron told the Signal in a statment.

“That cannot be the norm,” he added. “This sends a chilling message about how much control social media companies have over our public discourse and how easily it can be mismanaged or abused.”

Greene’s video urged fellow House members to pray for Kirk on Sept. 10, the day he was shot while speaking to an audience of college students at Utah Valley University.

Murphy’s video indicated he was sending his “thoughts” to Kirk and his family.

Neither appeared to be in violation of community guidelines, and both videos were subsequently restored by TikTok after garnering media attention.

“It was just a video of a lawmaker talking, and TikTok arbitrarily decided that an elected lawmaker speaking about a pertinent news topic is just not allowed,” Baron told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “This is just crazy that these extremely tame videos of lawmakers are getting flagged like this.”

Despite restoring the account and the supposedly offending videos, TikTok promptly issued another takedown (and warning) over a video of First Lady Melania Trump speaking to British schoolchildren.

“It’s problematic because we don’t have this issue on any other social media platform,” Baron said.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kimmel Lost 800K Viewers over 10 Yr. Span

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com