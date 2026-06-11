Trump Cancels Impending Strikes on Iran, Final Deal Pending

(The Center Square) Strikes planned against Iran for Thursday evening have been canceled by President Donald Trump, citing a deal with the Islamic Republic close to being finalized.

“Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening,” the president posted on Truth Social.

He claims a deal is nearing final approval.

“Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval blockade will remain in full force and effect until this transaction is finalized – time and place of the signing to be announced shortly,” Trump concluded.

The latest developments come after two nights of U.S. bombings on Iran, following an Iranian drone attack on a U.S. Army Apache helicopter Monday evening over the Strait of Hormuz. Both crew members were safely rescued and uninjured.

Earlier Thursday, Trump warned that Iran would be once again hit “hit hard,” threatening to take control of Kharg Island, a central port to the country’s oil exports.

On Wednesday, the president expressed frustration with the Iranian regime, saying it had been “tapping” the U.S. along with negotiations, saying it was too late.

“Iran is all talk and no action. The bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price,” Trump wrote.

The U.S. and Iran entered talks after a ceasefire went into effect on April 8. It was initially set for two weeks, but has since been drawn out to over two months. The U.S. and Israel began strikes against Iran Feb. 28.