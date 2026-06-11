Thursday, June 11, 2026

US Wasn’t Sure If Iran Intentionally Downed Helicopter Before Trump Ordered Strikes

'Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
An AH-64E Apache assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepares to land in a forward arming and refueling point in order to receive a refuel before conducting operations for Operation Epic Fury in the US Central Command area of responsibility, May 2, 2026. (US Marine Corps photo)
An AH-64E Apache assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division prepares to land in a forward arming and refueling point in order to receive a refuel before conducting operations for Operation Epic Fury in the US Central Command area of responsibility, May 2, 2026. (US Marine Corps photo)

Axios reported on Wednesday that the US still had not determined whether Iran intentionally downed a US Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz before the US began bombing Iran on Tuesday night.

For its part, Iran never took credit for downing the Apache, and Iran’s deputy foreign minister denied that Tehran was behind the incident, though he acknowledged something could have happened unintentionally. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also hinted that the helicopter’s downing could have been unintentional.

“Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire,” Araghchi wrote on X. “To reduce risk, best solution is for them to leave. We prefer language of diplomacy but speak other languages too.”

Trump’s account of the incident also didn’t make much sense, as he claimed an Iranian drone ended up inside the cockpit between the two pilots, who were later rescued, but didn’t explode.

The Axios report, authored by Barak Ravid, said that while the downing of the Apache was the “trigger” of the US strikes, Trump had been growing frustrated by Iran not agreeing to his demands for a deal, suggesting he was looking for a pretext to bomb the country.

According to the US military, the two crew members of the US Apache helicopter, which was patrolling the Strait of Hormuz as part of the US enforcement of the blockade on Iranian ports, were rescued by an unmanned drone boat.

Trump on Wednesday expressed frustration with Iran, saying the country has “taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price,” and he ordered another round of strikes, as the region appears to have plunged back into full-scale war.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Over 10,000 Applicants Vie for 15 Affordable Apartments in Seattle
Next article
Extreme Storms and Heat Rocks the Midwest, East Coast

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com