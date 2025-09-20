AOC for President? One Condition Could Make It Happen

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., may throw her hat into the 2028 presidential race if she skips a Senate bid that year, Axios reported Friday.

Ocasio-Cortez has long been touted by legacy media and leftist circles as a potential presidential candidate since she entered Congress in 2018.

If she opts to run for Senate, she would challenge Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is up for re-election in 2028.

According to Axios, the self-described democratic socialist lawmaker has not made a final decision, though her staffers are already crafting plans.

“This year, Ocasio-Cortez — widely known as AOC — has campaigned across the country and in parts of New York State far from her Bronx and Queens district, all while investing millions to grow her already formidable online presence,” the outlet noted.

The congresswoman has also recruited Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a two-time failed presidential candidate, “to bolster her operation,” the outlet reported.

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Rep. AOC is looking to run for president according to Axios. pic.twitter.com/wXq38l2dVK — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 19, 2025

One sign that Ocasio-Cortez may be preparing for higher office: she hosted town halls in upstate New York, hundreds of miles from her NYC district.

In Plattsburgh, over 300 miles from New York City, she told attendees she was there “because every town, every city, every neighborhood in this state matters. Every corner matters. No one deserves to be ignored.”

Ocasio-Cortez has invested millions in social media and donor lists to boost fundraising, despite representing one of the most solidly Democratic districts in the country.

Republicans would make hay of a potential Ocasio-Cortez candidacy. The party could highlight her support for radical policies like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal that could alienate independent and moderate voters.