Report: Kirk Murder Suspect Had Affinity for ‘Furries’ Porn

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Tyler Robinson, the man accused of murdering Charlie Kirk, had a disturbing fascination with pornographic material featuring humanoid animal characters and followed artists tied to pedophilia-related artwork, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

Robinson’s account on gaming platform Steam revealed he once played a dating simulator called Furry Shades of Gay, which centered on so-called “furries” — animal-like figures in human form.

According to the Mail, Robinson created a “cat-human” persona that he dressed as a “French maid.”

The newspaper said Robinson’s friends identified his username as “craftin247,” which was linked to other accounts on multiple platforms.

An account with that username once indicated on FurAffinity.com that it had “recently watched” content created by a controversial artist accused of creating underage furry pornography.

That artist, known RedRusker, came under fire in 2023 after critics flagged a cartoon depicting an older character using “recreational drugs” and then having sex with a younger possum called Snack.

RedRusker later admitted in May 2023 that he had made artwork featuring underage characters, acknowledging there was “art I made that depicted underage characters” and that “there are about a dozen or so pieces in total.”

Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson played ‘Furry Shades of Gay’ video game online which features explicit images of cartoon animal characters engaged in s** acts. The game describes itself as a game of “love, queer relationships, hot gay s** and slapstick humor.” Robinson,… pic.twitter.com/BLU232vYKv — Steve Ross (@steverossusa) September 18, 2025

Robinson has faced national condemnation as he faces seven charges in connection with Kirk’s shooting at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

He also allegedly dated a transgender-identifying male who provided authorities with text messages tied to the crime.

If convicted, Robinson faces the death penalty.