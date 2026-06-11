JD Vance Bodyguard Reportedly Arrested for Drug Deal w/ Undercover Cop

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree reported Thursday that two Secret Service agents have been placed on administrative leave for potentially criminal wrongdoing—one for a drug deal with an undercover cop, and another for participating in a fraternity hazing ritual that left someone hospitalized.

The agent arrested for the alleged drug deal serves on Vice President JD Vance’s security detail, according to Crabtree, who said she’s withholding the person’s name “until more details emerge about the alleged drug-related arrest.”

The agent involved in the hazing incident is an alumnus of a historically black fraternity at Miami’s Florida International University. His name is Marquez Pinder, according to Crabtree.

“Pinder allegedly oversaw or directed the paddling of pledges, which was allegedly so severe in one incident that a pledge’s kidneys were harmed and he was rushed to the hospital. The victim is now expected to make a full recovery,” Crabtree reported, citing anonymous sources.

🚨🚨@RCPolitics EXCLUSIVE: A Secret Service Agent is Under Criminal Investigation for His Role in Fraternity Hazing/Paddling Incident That Was So Severe it Sent a Pledge to the Hospital with Harm to his Kidneys, according to three Secret Service sources. In a separate incident,… pic.twitter.com/RYCH0dOhRe — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) June 11, 2026

“The alumni and other senior fraternity members performing the paddling in the hazing incident are referred to as NUPEs, which stands for ‘Negro Under Pressure Excelling,’ an acronym that Kappa Alpha Psi, a prominent historically black fraternity, has popularized, which refers to how diamonds are formed under pressure”

The two incidents are just the latest in a series of scandals plaguing the Secret Service.

In May, a Secret Service officer was reportedly arrested for public masturbation at a DoubleTree hotel near the Miami airport.

In April, a married Secret Service agent was revealed to have been having an affair with an OnlyFans star and making pornographic videos with her.

Around the same time, ABC News revealed that a Secret Service trainee was arrested for spying on his roommate, also an agent-in-training, with a hidden camera.

Before that, a Secret Service agent protecting former First Lady Jill Biden shot himself in the buttocks last month at the Philadelphia International Airport.

And earlier in the month, Crabtree reported that agent Myosoty Perez, who is a lesbian, has been suspended and is under investigation for marrying a foreign national—possibly an illegal immigrant—without declaring it. Perez was one of the agents responsible for nearly getting President Donald Trump killed at his July 13, 2024, campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In January, journalist James O’Keefe published a shocking report about how a Secret Service agent assigned to Vance’s security detail leaked details about his travels to one of O’Keefe’s undercover reporters.

Also in January, a Secret Service recruit shot and killed a 16-year-old in Tamarac, Florida. The 16-year-old victim was identified as Orlando Wedderburn. A woman was also grazed. The Secret Service recruit, for his part, is claiming self-defense.

According to Crabtree, Secret Service Director Sean Curran is receiving internal criticism for not doing enough to eliminate the agency’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies, which were implemented starting in the Obama era.

Meanwhile, the agency is looking to hire 4,000 new employees by 2028.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.