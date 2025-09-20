Saturday, September 20, 2025

Kimmel Lost 800K Viewers over 10 Yr. Span

'Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings more than anything else...'

Posted by Editor 1
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel / IMAGE: Jimmy Kimmel Live via YouTube

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) A massive decline in ratings was likely the true reason behind the recent “cancellation” of ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, despite Democrats’ disinformation campaign attempting to blame President Donald Trump.

Leftists, including former President Barack Obama, offered up performative outrage over a perceived assault on First Amendment rights following Kimmel’s indefinite suspension on Wednesday.

The decision coincided with Kimmel’s crass remarks blaming “MAGA” supporters for the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The false claim caught the attention of Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, who threatened consequences against network distributors over the harmful remarks.

Although the FCC action fell within the scope of its authority—and echoed many past examples of Democrats using government pressure to silence conservatives—the backlash quickly became a storyline unto itself, with leftist media using it to push Kirk’s death out of the news cycle.

Among those calling for boycotts of parent company Disney was one of its Marvel stars, She-Hulk actress Tatiana Maslany.

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner also weighed in, clutching his pearls over the “out-of-control intimidation.” But other X users slammed him for his hypocrisy, pointing to Eisner’s own efforts to appease China following the release of Kundun, a 1997 Disney film about the Dalai Lama.

Ironically, many conservatives also have boycotted the entertainment giant over prior instances of woke virtue-signaling and cancel culture—including its decision to fire Mandalorian actress Gina Carano.

Rumors circulated on Saturday that Kimmel might be in discussions with corporate executives to resume his show following the pressure campaign.

Meanwhile, conservatives fired back, presenting evidence that Disney already had been considering pulling the plug on Kimmel due to a massive decline in ratings and viewership.

“Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings more than anything else,” Trump told reporters on Thursday, according to Fox News.

Further analysis suggested that Kimmel’s viewership over the past 10 years had fallen 37%—from 2.4 million in 2015 to 1.6 million in 2025—a net loss of around 800,000.

The loss was most noticeable in key demographics of adults under 50, where reports put Kimmel’s viewership as low as 129,000 in August.

Fox reported the average viewership in the demo to be 177,000.

Kimmel’s abysmal ratings in a prime slot on a major network nonetheless put him below niche late-night shows such as the E! network’s “Chelsea Lately” and CBS’s “The Arsenio Hall Show.”

The downward trend comes as other major-network shows in the time slot have faced similar declines, including Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show on NBC and the CBS show hosted by Stephen Colbert.

Colbert announced that he was being cancelled earlier this year—a decision likewise credited both to his low ratings and possible pressure from the Trump administration.

Critics have blamed the hosts’ decisions to go woke, leading to the emergence of more conservative-friendly alternatives like Greg Gutfeld’s industry-dominating late-night show on Fox News.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Is Preparing a $6 Billion Arms Package for Israel
Next article
TikTok Bans Vids of Lawmakers Honoring Charlie Kirk

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com